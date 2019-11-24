For a decade, a business networking initiative mixed it up for Santa Fe.
A simple idea, really. Introduce people to one another, help businesses in their fledgling years and use parties to bring the business community together.
That’s what MIX Santa Fe has done for 10 years, taking an idea born during the recession to help keep young professionals in Santa Fe and morphing into a community development effort to boost startups. Eventually, a competition featuring business plans, known as BixMIX, featured mentoring and judging by fellow entrepreneurs. Among the businesses that launched this way are Cheesemongers of Santa Fe and Honeymoon Brewery.
Last week, MIXout ended its successful run — with co-founders Kate Noble, Zane Fischer and Daniel Werwath still involved, surely a record in consistency. They deserve credit and thanks for their work at MIX, a volunteer effort that kept both young professionals and entrepreneurs engaged and hopeful, especially during lean times.
MIX was less about parties — as fun as the gatherings were — and more about the power of collective ideas, of sharing strategies and bringing smart people together.
Noble — now Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education president — helped start the initiative when she was in the city’s Office of Economic Development and continued after she went into private life. Werwath is chief operating officer for New Mexico Inter-Faith Housing, helping direct a plan to build a 65-unit affordable housing project on a city-owned parcel on Siler Road. Fischer has worked as founder and CEO of Extraordinary Structures and as a co-founder of MAKE Santa Fe, a community makerspace.
While the three co-founders have become busier in their careers, a loss of funding also influences their decision to go out on a high note. Earlier in 2019, the city — a longtime funder for the initiative — looked for proposals to operate a business entrepreneur accelerator and networking program. MIX Santa Fe was not selected, and the four-year $200,000 economic development contract went to another Santa Fe-based entity.
Faced with a shortfall in dollars and an unwillingness to become just another nonprofit raising money, the co-founders decided to end MIX Santa Fe. Thus, the final gathering, MIXout. Santa Fe will miss this innovative enterprise. What’s next? We can’t wait to find out.
