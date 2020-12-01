So many losses during 2020, with each a reminder to live to the fullest and to be grateful to those who enrich our lives.
Take the passing of Laura Escalanti, who died last month of COVID-19 complications at age 69. She was a beloved educator, connecting students with their roots and teaching the Tewa language.
Six pueblos have children enrolled in the Pojoaque Valley School District, with Escalanti’s presence serving to inspire.
When the beloved teacher died, mourners stood along the side of the road as her funeral procession passed, all desiring to honor their teacher, their friend and their neighbor.
Miss Laura was all of that, and her loss is personal to so many.
Her departure from this world also is a loss beyond her community — the keepers of culture, those who speak languages that could fade without a recommitment to preservation, are particularly needed in our world today.
Their knowledge is irreplaceable, making it all the more essential that society helps Indigenous people protect unique cultural knowledge before it’s too late.
With the pandemic and so many people at home together, there will be opportunities for grandmothers and grandfathers to speak to children in their original language. Who knows? The result of sheltering-in-place could be a renewed interest in becoming fluent in Tewa or Tiwa or another language, or in learning the stories or perfecting feast day red chile. School districts can ensure there are opportunities for learning and that culture is part of the curriculum. Tribes, of course, have their own language programs that can be supported. It is crucial to nurture these traditions.
The death of Miss Laura and other elders is a reminder that time is running out for preservation for many languages.
During 2019, a global year honoring Indigenous languages, the United Nations estimated last year that two Indigenous languages die each month. Some 4,000 Indigenous languages are believed to have survived, but they are spoken by just 6 percent of the world’s population.
The world needs this knowledge, and people who lose language lose a part of their heritage.
New Mexico Hispanos, once forced to speak English at school, understand the pain of losing a mother tongue. Spanish is not in danger of going extinct, but for people unable to speak Spanish to a dying grandparent, the loss cuts keenly.
For Indigenous languages, the struggle is to keep the language alive. When younger people lose the ability to speak an original language, the odds grow that it will vanish.
That’s why teachers such as Miss Laura are so important.
She shared her knowledge and love of culture and traditions with her students, helping them be proud of their origins so they, too, would become preservers of culture. And so it goes, with essential knowledge passed down from one generation to another.
Losing Miss Laura is painful beyond words. She gave generously of herself, and because of those gifts, important knowledge remains with us. Her legacy is one for the ages.
