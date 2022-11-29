A new motto for the city of Santa Fe might be this: Less planning, more doing.
Not that planning isn’t important, but the city — under this mayor and those who came before — has a tendency to talk an issue to death before acting.
The latest iteration in this phenomena has been the development — perhaps we should say non-development — of the midtown campus property.
This is the gem of 64 acres of land smack dab in the middle of Santa Fe — the campus of the former College of Santa Fe and, later, the Santa Fe University of Art and Design.
The city bought the land in 2009 for about $30 million from the Christian Brothers after the College of Santa Fe failed, eventually leasing it to the art university under a 26-year lease. That lasted only until 2018, when the Santa Fe University of Art and Design went under; the city took over the land, promising to use it as residents saw fit.
Residents, fairly consistently at all phases of this process, have said they wanted housing, educational facilities, businesses and other development designed to make their town better. Perhaps that’s a new, improved public library, or open spaces or a performing arts center — different people had different visions — but there has been unanimity that everyone wanted the sorts of projects that improve neighborhoods and quality of life.
While people talked and planned, the buildings on the campus — and, critically, infrastructure below it — continued to deteriorate. Landscaping suffered. There is a sense of a place abandoned.
An earlier proposal by a Texas-based company that would have jump-started development fell through during the coronavirus pandemic; in January 2021 KDC/Cienda, the Texas company, announced it was abandoning the project. Concerns about costs, the pandemic economic uncertainties and the condition of campus buildings all played a part in the decision, developers said.
That sent the city back to the drawing board, with more meetings and discussions — and finally, another master plan.
Planning, after all, is what Santa Fe does well. And if not well, often.
Now, however, it’s time to start doing.
The current version of midtown redevelopment plans will go before the City Council on Wednesday with the Planning Commission’s unanimous recommendation for approval. (Curious? Read all about it at MidtownDistrictSantaFe.org).
Key components of the updated plans are more than 1,000 units of market-rate and affordable housing; expanded film, TV and digital production facilities; performance spaces; and a state-of-the-art library and community center, along with green spaces and more varied transportation options.
There is no outside master developer. The city is leading the process, but once the midtown master plan is approved, the idea is to hand off much of the actual work to private entities, whether private or nonprofit.
The broad vision is to revitalize the geographic center of town, creating a hub of activity that offers sustainable spaces to live, work, learn and play.
The vision offers detailed information about creating an area of town where people can walk or bike easily on safe streets, and one built sustainably. If fully realized, the center of the city will become a vibrant, welcoming place, a place of connection and community.
The potential remains exciting — it is, as has been said all along, a game-changer. It’s unlikely any master plan will be executed as first presented. Circumstances will change. Needs will change. Public input will affect the final decisions on each portion of the development. But what is essential is moving from planning to doing.