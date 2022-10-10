Voting starts today.

After months of campaigning, attack ads, rallies, fundraisers, door-to-door visits, debates and miles of parades, the last chapter of the 2022 midterm election season starts today — in New Mexico, anyway.

For people who have made up their minds, limited early voting begins at 8 a.m. in county clerks’ offices. In Santa Fe, that takes place at 100 Catron St. in the new county building. Voting is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 5, which is a Saturday. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Popular in the Community