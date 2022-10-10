After months of campaigning, attack ads, rallies, fundraisers, door-to-door visits, debates and miles of parades, the last chapter of the 2022 midterm election season starts today — in New Mexico, anyway.
For people who have made up their minds, limited early voting begins at 8 a.m. in county clerks’ offices. In Santa Fe, that takes place at 100 Catron St. in the new county building. Voting is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 5, which is a Saturday. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Voting early has its advantages for people who have made their choices.
For one thing, by voting before Election Day, there’s no possibility of missing your chance to make your views known.
Early voting often means shorter lines and less of a wait. Once you vote, the campaign push polls will stop — eventually. You can tune out the election and go on with your life.
Of course, there’s always the chance of an October surprise — a scandalous arrest of a candidate or a debate performance so bad a favorite falls back. That’s why many people prefer to wait at least until expanded early voting, which will begin Saturday, Oct. 22, at locations around the county. (All the details — hours and locations — can be found at SantaFe.vote, operated by the Santa Fe County Clerk’s Office.)
Today, Oct. 11, also is the last day to register online to vote. If you are new to the area or if you moved recently, update your voter registration. It can be done easily at the secretary of state’s website, sos.state.nm.us. There will be same-day registration at voting locations — in those instances, people register in person and then are able to cast their ballots. The site also contains information about how to request an absentee ballot for people who need to vote by mail.
It’s clear New Mexico wants to make voting accessible, while at the same time guarding the sanctity of the ballot. That’s a winning combination. Unlike other states, New Mexico is making sure all eligible citizens can show up and be counted.
That’s a good thing. Democracies work best when the majority actually rules — and that means most voting-age people register to vote and show up at the polls. Then, the will of the people is reflected rather than the will of whoever shows up.
American voters are notoriously fickle, though, voting in glamorous presidential elections for charismatic candidates but then staying home at the midterms. As a result, their original choices are less successful. Think Barack Obama with hope and change in 2008 and at-home Democrats in 2010, giving the first-term president a recalcitrant Congress.
That could happen again in 2022 — at the national level, anyway. At the state level, Democrats are likely to keep their majority in the state House and Senate. What is less predictable is who will win the race for governor — incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is leading, but GOP challenger Mark Ronchetti is looking for an upset.
With lower voter turnout in midterm elections, predicting the future is difficult. That’s because pre-election polls will be wrong if they fail to find the voters who actually plan to show up.
What will newly registered voters do? How many are there compared to previous years? Who has become disgusted and plans to stay home? Will crime drive voters, whether locally or across the nation? Anger over the immigration system? Or, will the frustration of women over the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade, essentially allowing states to outlaw abortion, turn what was expected to be a strong GOP election into one where Democrats prevail?
So much we don’t know. What we do know is this: Voting starts today. Get out there and be heard.