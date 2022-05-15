On the day Meow Wolf announced expansion to not one, but two locations in Texas, founding CEO Vince Kadlubek was sitting in an elementary school gym.
He was speaking at the Nava Elementary School career fair, behind a table in the gym, just like Santa Fe Police Department officers, state employees from the Department of Health and Game and Fish, cartoonist Ricardo Caté, representatives from the local newspaper, a pipefitter, educator and an aspiring architect.
What a mix for kids to ponder, even for a few minutes, as they wandered the gym asking adults a series of questions about work. What do you do? What do you like about your job? Why did you choose it?
The Meow Wolf table, to be sure, was the most fun, with stickers, Miho dolls and the mind-bending Experience Tube for kids to touch and feel. The soft fabric tubes are built to connect two people, cutting off distractions. With both heads covered, the world narrows to the connection between two people, as silly or as profound as they make it. In the gym, there was much giggling and laughter.
The kids talking to Kadlubek — himself a former Chaparral Elementary student — probably didn’t realize they were meeting one of the better-regarded creative minds of this new century.
He and his friends created Meow Wolf, first as an art collective and later as an experiential destination. In a 2019 article in Rolling Stone, critic Ben Davis is quoted as saying: “I have seen the future of art. That future has a name, and it is an unlikely one: Meow Wolf.” He’s the same guy who coined the term Big Fun Art to attempt to encompass what Meow Wolf is.
Or, as the company describes it, “a mind-bending explorable art experience for people of all ages.” It’s a place for people to put down their phones, leave screens behind and experience art in the moment, immersed in story and imagination.
From its origins at the former bowling alley, Meow Wolf has expanded to Las Vegas, Nev., and Denver, survived the pandemic and negotiated an initial union contract. Now comes the long anticipated expansion to the Lone Star State, and as always, Meow Wolf is unpredictable. It’s not opening in cool and hip Austin, Texas.
No, the new Meow Wolf operations will be in Dallas and Houston; more precisely, the Grapevine suburb of Dallas, reclaiming a big-box store in a shopping mall. The Houston operation will be located in the Fifth Ward. The Dallas-area exhibit should open in 2023, with Houston following in 2024.
Meanwhile, Kadlubek was sharing his career journey with kids. He didn’t go to college, but that didn’t mean the entrepreneur couldn’t offer advice on how to go about building a career. Or in his case, a portal to an alternative universe. It’s one of many talks he is giving around the country. As founding CEO, Kadlubek is in demand. Later this month, he’s talking at the Senior Living Innovation Forum in California and TEDxPortland’s Year 10 event.
His tips for kids? Be passionate, learn to communicate and work hard until the job is completed, finding joy in the process. That’s useful advice, born of both experience and reflection. Building a new sort of entertainment experience grew from those principles. They seem to be working. Once more, Meow Wolf is expanding, a home-grown success that makes Santa Fe and New Mexico proud.