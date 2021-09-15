Meow Wolf isn’t slowing down.
It began in 2008 as a collective formed by six young creatives who designed pop-up art happenings. Then came its immersive experience in a 20,000-square-foot former bowling alley, then the surreal grocery store that opened earlier this year in Las Vegas, Nev.
Starting Friday in Denver, the fantastical creation born in Santa Fe presents its largest project yet, a 90,000-square-foot, four-story structure — Convergence Station — built around a theme of transportation taking visitors through different worlds and experiences. It started in Santa Fe, but this reimagining of both art and entertainment was too big for one small Southwestern city.
Just think, the trip from the opening of the House of Eternal Return at the former Silva Lanes to the massive installation in Denver took just over five years, with a pandemic and an opening in Vegas thrown in the mix.
No longer a do-it-yourself collective, the corporation employs 1,000 people in three states, operates under a three-CEO structure and is building a creation system to produce several new Meow Wolf exhibitions at a time. There have been hiccups, with Santa Fe Meow Wolf employees forming a union and individuals suing over labor practices and alleged gender discrimination. Because of the pandemic, the company temporarily laid off some 200 employees and placed another 56 place on furlough. The birth of an entertainment empire — and that is what Meow Wolf is becoming — is seldom painless.
As always, there are journeys involved. In Santa Fe, visitors are traveling through a house, encountering other dimensions and surprises. The Las Vegas experience, Omega Mart, reimagines the grocery store. In Denver, the transportation theme resonates since the Meow Wolf site snugly sits between the viaducts of Interstate 25 and Colfax Avenue.
Four universes coexist on a collision course in the exhibition, worlds brought to life with the help of 300 artists. Photographs from a tour of the site are stunning, from the vibrant colors in the cathedral on the ice planet of Eemia to the starker black-and-white ethos of the Moire Room. Like the original Meow Wolf in Santa Fe, it’s designed to bring back visitors again and again.
Early reviewers on the Meow Wolf Denver Facebook page are offering effusive praise. As one reviewer said: “It’s going to take more than one trip! It’s gorgeous, quirky, fun, thought provoking and mind rattling in a good way! Look, touch, listen, get lost, find yourself and don’t second guess yourself but second guess yourself. A wonderland meets post-apocalyptic street fair.”
More than 110,000 tickets have been snapped up in Denver, with all weekend days sold through October and most weekday tickets sold for the first two weeks of operation. Interest in the other locations doesn’t seem to be easing, either. In Santa Fe, the House of Eternal Return has sold more than 256,000 tickets since reopening in March, and at Omega Mart, 600,000 tickets have been purchased since its February opening.
It’s hardly a surprise that Meow Wolf was born in Santa Fe, a town where creativity is prized and kids grow up wanting to make art for a living, not just as a hobby. Through the first installation, founders demonstrated the benefits of a creative economy in offering good jobs, bringing in visitors and attracting young people to a place that definitely has had its senior moments.
First Santa Fe, then Vegas, now Denver. And then? For Meow Wolf, the universe awaits.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.