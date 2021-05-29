On Memorial Day, Americans honor the men and women who gave their lives while serving their country — the ultimate sacrifice, the actions of heroes.
This is our most solemn holiday.
In these unsettled times, with the nation sharply divided, Memorial Day’s roots in the Civil War offer insight into a nation that can’t shake its bloody past. The North-South split that nearly tore the nation apart lingers. Feelings were so bitter after the war that Southern states held their own “Decoration Day” activities, leaving the national holiday honoring Civil War dead to the North. Only after World War I did the tribute to war dead unite the entire nation; the holiday is designed today to honor all who died in service of their nation.
Even as we unite to pay tribute, the fault lines that split the country are many — masks, vaccines, abortion, guns and, most recently, those who accept the results of a free and fair November election or others who refuse to concede Donald Trump’s defeat.
Accepting defeat is an underlying principal of any nation that purports to run on democratic principles. There is an election. The votes are counted. A winner emerges. The loser offers congratulations and moves on.
In the 2020 presidential election, with an audit of votes still happening in Arizona, the country is unable to move on. That’s because the loser keeps claiming the election was stolen. His supporters take those rants to heart. Violence has resulted and may again.
The shadow of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol remains, and last week, Republicans in the U.S. Senate blocked an independent commission to look into the violence of that day. Yet the legislation to establish the commission contained Republican suggestions and passed the House of Representatives with 35 GOP votes — it was bipartisan in formation and designed to be bipartisan in operation.
Unless Democrats can win over a few more GOP votes, an independent commission will not happen. They need 60 votes, not 50, for that to happen; operating rules in the Senate that don’t allow most business to proceed without a supermajority.
On a Memorial Day when we honor fallen heroes, it is clear that living heroes — statesmen and stateswomen who fight battles in peace, not war — are missing in action.
The commission still could be revived, not because Republicans change votes, but because two Democratic senators face reality. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have opposed eliminating the 60-vote threshold to pass legislation in the Senate. There’s an exception for tax and spending bills, which is how Democrats passed the recent stimulus bill. For nearly everything else, the Senate needs 60 votes.
Before it is too late, Democrats will have to decide whether they want the appearance of being bipartisan or whether they want to deliver on promises made in the 2020 election.
From issues as varied as corporate tax rates, infrastructure legislation, gun reform, health care and strengthening voter protection, Senate Democrats will not get 60 votes to keep their promises. They couldn’t even find 60 votes for an independent commission to investigate a mob that attacked the seat of government.
For Republicans, the political calculus is easy. With an election in 2022, a do-nothing Senate run by Democrats is the ticket to GOP victories in Senate races. Mitch McConnell wants to be Senate majority leader, to wield power. No commission to find out why a mob attacked the Capitol is as important as his party being in power. He told his senators to hold the line against the commission.
The question remaining, though, is whether the line will succeed in blocking the business of the nation.
