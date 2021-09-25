McDonald’s is phasing out its use of plastic toys in Happy Meals by 2025, part of an initiative to make the company more sustainable.
The fossil fuel-based plastic toys long have been favorites of kids — since 1979, in fact. Instead of plastic, though, toys of the future will be 3D paper figures or built from recycled plastics or plant-derived materials. Still fun, but less of a nuisance.
Beginning in 2019, McDonald’s has tested handing out board games, books and plush toys in Happy Meals in the United Kingdom. Plastic toys were phased out in France in February.
Yet, say critics, because the foundation of McDonald’s is serving burgers — which as we know, are made of beef — there is skepticism that cutting out the plastic toy will do much to create sustainability or battle climate change. Cattle are the largest agricultural contributor to methane gases, a potent greenhouse gas contributing to the warming of the planet. Serving fewer burgers raised in industrial feedlots might be a more productive strategy in efforts to save the planet.
Still, removing plastic toys from Happy Meals has another benefit aside from the reduction in use of virgin plastics made from fossil fuels. Think of all the toys that won’t have to be tossed into landfills, dropped along sidewalks or left by the side of a river.
Company officials say its pledge would mean a 90 percent reduction of the use of fossil-fuel based plastic in Happy Meal toys by 2025, compared to figures from 2018. They figure that’s close to somewhere from 650,000 to 700,000 people ditching the use of plastic over an entire year. Every toy adds up.
The Happy Meal move is part of a commitment by McDonald’s to get 100 percent of what the company calls "guest packaging" from renewable, recycled or certified sources — and to recycle packaging in its restaurants — all by 2025. Already, the company is 80 percent on track to reach packaging goals. The recycling effort moving more slowly. Infrastructure for recycling needs to be built up — something that will help not just McDonald’s but other businesses and individuals who want to reuse rather than toss.
Using recycled plastic, the company maintains, increases the demand for recycled plastic. That could rejuvenate recycling efforts, as well as divert tons of potential trash from landfills. Again, this reduces litter and keeps plastic from becoming a pollution source.
Next up will be dealing with plastic straws, cutlery and other plastics used at the ubiquitous fast food chain.
With the climate crisis looming, efforts by large corporations are necessary, along with essential policy changes by national and local governments. Individuals, of course, can recycle plastic bottles or stop drinking single-serve waters altogether. But the breadth of the challenge facing the globe requires broader action. And where McDonald’s goes, others will follow.
Now, the company can focus on making healthier and offering additional plant-based options. Truly happy meals.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.