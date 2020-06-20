Sociologists and historians will argue for years how the science-based recommendation of wearing a face mask to halt the spread of a virus during a pandemic became a political choice.
Understandably, people have been confused as the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has spread. Health organizations and experts in the United States at first did not recommend masks, partly because in February and March they did not understand how the virus spread. They also were concerned that individuals would stockpile gear that our front-line public health workers needed.
Quickly, that recommendation changed. Scientists came to realize that when people wear masks over their noses and mouths, they protect other people. That’s especially important for individuals without symptoms of COVID, whether because they are pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic.
These prevention recommendations quickly followed: Stay home. Wash hands. Stay at least 6 feet apart. Wear masks.
These are the best tools we have to stop the spread of COVID-19 since the federal government has failed miserably in helping states build a robust testing and contact-tracing system. States, local governments and individuals literally are on their own on this one.
For that reason, we need people in leadership to be the example. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wears a mask and has made mask-wearing required in New Mexico, with a few exceptions. Mayor Alan Webber wears a mask. The Santa Fe City Council also has passed an ordinance that would fine those not wearing masks $50 on a second violation; it is largely symbolic but sends the message that mask-wearing is a community norm rather than an individual choice.
Both the state and the city need to find ways to encourage businesses to require masks for shoppers — too many individuals are ignoring the public health order and local statute. We understand the reluctance of businesses to police the mask order — people have been shot over masks — but the more people who wear masks, the safer we all are.
That’s why reports from the weekend special session are disappointing.
Many legislators who have been at the Legislature the past few days wear a mask. Except, it seems, certain GOP lawmakers refuse, perhaps following the bad example of President Donald Trump. He has made it clear that he believes masks are for sissies. GOP Sens. Cliff Pirtle and Gregory Baca have not been seen wearing masks at all. Perhaps there's a medical reason, but they should share that.
Democratic Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto is careful to wear his face shield — but that's not a mask — and social distancing is also important. Staffers and state police also need to be more careful about masks, according to reports from the Roundhouse. They don't work if you're not covering your nose and mouth.
On the House side, while most lawmakers seemed to be wearing masks, according to witnesses, they did slip them off frequently. That's OK for eating and drinking, but the rest of the time in an enclosed space with others, wear masks and keep your distance.
Be a good example. We need them in public life.
Current scientific research indicates wearing a face mask properly will help stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. Along with a focus on personal hygiene, mask-wearing is the key to stopping the pandemic. Some day, new studies might change this conclusion, but that's the current advice.
It's critical now because the wave of sickness is not slowing, in part because Americans were stir-crazy after months of lockdown. Pushed by the president, many red states have opened too fast and COVID cases are increasing rapidly.
In Europe, people believe the United States has simply given up on controlling the pandemic. We seem to have decided to ignore it. The virus is not ignoring us.
Last week, the state of New Mexico decided to delay any further opening up of the economy because of an increase in COVID cases. At one time, the state’s intensive care beds were more than 100 percent full, according to Dr. David Scrase, Cabinet secretary for the state Human Services Department. That's bad news for a return to normal.
Want businesses to stay open and schools to open up?
Scrase has the answer: Wear masks. And, yes, tourists, that means you. Lawmakers. Even outdoors, Scrase says, if you are not going to be 6 feet apart and even if you are exercising.
Financial expert John Mauldin, writing about how to help the economy recover, had this surprising recommendation. The best thing individuals can do is wear a mask. He goes as far as to say: “Near-universal mask usage would help the economy more than another multitrillion-dollar stimulus package would — a lot more, and faster, too.”
Mask up. The more, the merrier. Inside the Capitol or on the Plaza during a protest. Shopping for groceries or hiking on a trail. At work or when riding public transportation.
It’s the right — and the smart — thing to do.
