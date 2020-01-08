Count us among those disappointed with the puny sentence handed out to convicted drunken driver and state senator, Richard Martinez.
For the crime of aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving — Martinez refused a Breathalyzer test after slamming into another car last summer when he had been drinking — a state District Court judge chose to sentence Martinez to a whopping five days in jail.
The state Attorney General’s Office, which prosecuted the case, had asked for a penalty of 180 days of jail time, 90 days for each charge. Instead, the judge assigned Martinez five days in jail and 85 days of supervised probation. He also must attend DWI school and have an ignition interlock device installed in his vehicle.
The sentence is about the minimum that District Judge Francis Mathew could have handed out — Mathew sentenced Martinez to five days in jail on each charge, but chose to have the terms served concurrently.
Martinez deserved the maximum.
Here’s why. For one thing, the two people injured when Martinez’s Mercedes SUV hit their Jeep, Johnny and Gerrie Sisneros, still are suffering. The crash has damaged their lives. They remain in physical and emotional pain.
Martinez did not apologize, either, until just before he was sentenced, saying, "I never had a chance to say how sorry I am.” Bunk.
The crash occurred last summer. Martinez has had months to apologize. He also could have chosen to plead guilty, or even no contest, and bring the case to a swift conclusion. Instead, he and his lawyer stretched the case out over the fall and into the winter, recusing judges and otherwise trying to run the clock out. He appeared to have no remorse or regrets, at least in his public statements.
It took great pressure before he stepped down as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, pushed by Democratic leaders. So far, Martinez has not resigned his Senate seat and is running for reelection this year. Those hardly are the actions of a man who understands that he did great harm and needs to focus on making amends.
From comments made at this week’s sentencing hearing, it’s obvious that Martinez has issues with drinking. His sister said her brother is attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and will use this incident to build a better life.
We believe the senator should work to limit his drinking. Alcoholism is a horrible addiction. What's more, Martinez has been diagnosed with diabetes and has suffered personal losses recently. However, none of that excuses his behavior.
As a leader in the state Senate and a former magistrate judge, the lawmaker understands better than most the consequences of drinking and driving.
By making a “bad decision” — the words of his lawyer, David Foster — Martinez put himself and others at risk. As Judge Mathew said, “It was only by the grace of God that you did not kill someone on that June 28, 2019, evening.”
By the grace of Judge Mathew, Martinez will spend but a few days in jail before returning to the Legislature and to his life. Mathews did find Martinez guilty swiftly after a two-day trial in December. That was a relief.
But five days in jail as punishment? That's a sentence that does not fit the crime.
