More directional signs in the Pecos Wilderness — done right — will help keep hikers safe and reduce the need for search and rescue teams to have to look for people who become lost. This saves lives and dollars.
Marking trails more clearly will protect novices who come to the wilderness to take in its beauty without truly understanding the danger all around them. After all, in Santa Fe, travelers can drive up Hyde Park Road, park in the ski basin lot and take off on the Winsor Trail, gateway to the wilderness.
It’s as easy as taking a walk in the park.
Only it’s not.
Because losing your way on Winsor Trail can lead to a perilous night outdoors. People have died because they are unfamiliar with the dangers, and these are deaths that can be prevented.
In addition to posting signs, more should be done to make visitors aware that the wilderness is, well, wilderness.
On tourist-friendly websites, post more articles about the dangers of the outdoors. Leave “what to take when hiking” cards in hotel rooms or in areas where brochures are distributed.
Offer plenty of warning about the effects of high altitude, too. Many visitors just don’t expect to be so out of breath when walking the trails.
Someone could even create an “Outdoor Santa Fe” app showing people the necessities to take on a hike while also suggesting easier and safer treks. It's much easier to get lost on the Winsor or Borrego trails than on the Black Canyon Trail loop.
Over the past five years, the New Mexico Search and Rescue group has been activated for an average of eight missions a year out of the Santa Fe ski basin and nearby Vista Grande Overlook.
Incident commander Al Webster says both lack of preparedness and unclear signage are contributing to the confusion. Hikers are going up without a map or compass. Many don’t carry adequate water or food, in case they get stuck. Matches, emergency shelter, sun protection, a first-aid kit, a knife, fire starter, as well as an extra jacket, gloves and hat, are part of the kit hikers should carry. Rain pants are a good addition, too.
Because a hike in high altitude is not the same as a stroll along the Arroyo Chamiso Trail, wanderers should go out as if prepared to spend the night. Too many don’t. On a recent drive up Hyde Park Road, where hundreds of people were out to see the autumn leaves, dozens of spectators looked as though they had just come from a cocktail party. And these weren’t just folks standing by the side of the road, taking pictures. Some headed up Aspen Vista Trail in loafers and light sandals. In an accident, they would not have been equipped to spend hours in the woods.
Members of the TERMITES volunteer trail maintenance crew are installing temporary signs so getting around is less confusing. And permanent signs are on the way.
As for worries that signs will upset the wilderness feel — U.S. forest guidelines stipulate minimal use of signs — veteran hikers say wilderness areas in other states are more clearly marked. In other words, we can make our trails safer and more user-friendly while not disturbing the wilderness atmosphere.
To all those who saw the problem and now are joining to make hiking safer, thank you. Next, for these intrepid outdoors enthusiasts to find a solution for off-leash dogs and the waste pets leave behind. That would be progress indeed.