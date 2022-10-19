More directional signs in the Pecos Wilderness — done right — will help keep hikers safe and reduce the need for search and rescue teams to have to look for people who become lost. This saves lives and dollars.

Marking trails more clearly will protect novices who come to the wilderness to take in its beauty without truly understanding the danger all around them. After all, in Santa Fe, travelers can drive up Hyde Park Road, park in the ski basin lot and take off on the Winsor Trail, gateway to the wilderness.

It’s as easy as taking a walk in the park.

