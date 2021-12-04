What seemed to be a relatively simple special session — redistricting the state to reflect the latest population numbers — has become more complicated. Instead of lawmakers looking solely at maps to draw up new districts for congressional, legislative and Public Education Commission seats, a contentious issue is now on the agenda.
The session begins Monday and ends — well, who knows?
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham last week asked legislators to use the special session to divvy up federal stimulus money rather than wait until January. That’s when a 30-day session — mostly on the budget and financial matters — is scheduled.
The state has $1.1 billion in stimulus dollars that need to be spent. The Legislature did allocate the dollars earlier this year, but the governor vetoed those decisions. She argued the executive had authority to direct how those federal dollars would be spent. The state Supreme Court checked that line of thinking, agreeing with the argument the Legislature originates spending decisions.
The ruling from the bench — which still needs a written opinion with further direction — supports the checks and balances inherent in the state constitution, but leaves New Mexico without a plan.
It is understandable the governor wants to get the blueprint for spending federal dollars written and signed into law. After all, when dealing with federal money, the state always is up against deadlines. Spend the money, or potentially lose it.
What’s more, the need is great. New Mexico must repair infrastructure and invest in broadband internet, to name just two priorities. With the new money rolling into the general fund because of oil and gas — another $1.6 billion over what the state spent last year — New Mexico has the opportunity to address longstanding challenges in a substantive manner.
Originally, those disputed funds from the American Rescue Plan Act had been split up by the Legislature to go to the state unemployment fund, a college scholarship program and highway repairs. Those earmarks were vetoed. Lujan Grisham did use some of the original $1.7 billion for the unemployment fund, and also provided cash incentives to encourage vaccinations and boost pay for workers in chile fields. That leaves $1.1 billion remaining. Under the court order, none of those dollars can be spent until the Legislature acts.
Just last week, the governor came under fire for two transactions that totaled over $280,000 — money spent after the court decision. She’s being accused of acting in contempt of court. That squabble demonstrates why the money needs to be allocated. The money spent paid obligations that occurred before the court order. This wasn’t new spending defying the court, and the funds were redeposited immediately.
Creating a plan to spend those dollars and implementing it would decrease distractions and potential trips to court. It also would continue funding the necessary work.
Surely, legislators who have demanded their constitutional authority be recognized — a bipartisan group took the governor to court — don’t have to start from scratch in deciding where the money should go. Make a plan so the state can continue paying bills and investing in improving New Mexico. Come January, make necessary adjustments to stimulus spending within the bigger budget discussions. But at least get started.
And while doing that, focus on creating fair, representative districts to maximize the voices of voters. Plans that divide cities — there’s one that would split Hobbs in two — should be nonstarters. Albuquerque’s South Valley doesn’t belong with Southern New Mexico, either. Fortunately, the monthslong work of the Citizen Redistricting Committee means legislators begin their work Monday ahead of the game. Commission members took the process of redistricting around the state, with hours of citizen testimony informing the work. All maps being discussed have been scrutinized to ensure they protect racial minorities and communities of interests. The process was open and transparent.
Now, lawmakers must consider a total of 12 maps — with three possibilities each for congressional, legislative and education commission maps. But remember, legislators can introduce their own ideas, too, and almost certainly will. Let’s hope they remember they’re elected to address the common good, not their own selfish, electoral aims.
Who knows? Maybe we’ll make it out of redistricting without a lawsuit. That certainly would save time and money. Not likely, but we can hope. We hold similar hopes that lawmakers who desired spending authority are ready to allocate those dollars.
Draw and adopt maps. Direct how money will be spent. Doing both would result in a productive special session.
