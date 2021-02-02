For a state whose residents claim to love the land, New Mexico can be pretty trashy.
Along highways, in empty fields, in forests, arroyos — all across the state — New Mexicans dump trash.
The practice is ugly and sloppy, damages wildlife, and pollutes ground and water. And, as we learned last week, cleaning up the mess is costly. Just look at what it costs for Department of Transportation workers to pick up trash along state highways. The budget for clearing debris along roads is $3.2 million a year, with workers facing the reality that, in a few weeks, the mess they picked up will be back. It’s an endless cycle.
Those millions spent on cleaning highway trash can be added to what cities and counties spend, along with costs for picking up trash at state and national parks, tribal property, Bureau of Land Management acres, land grants and U.S. Forest Service sites — all the millions of acres of open land across our beautiful state.
During this pandemic, officials both high and low have been committed to stopping the spread of the coronavirus and otherwise managing the wider shocks of illness, business closings and economic unrest in our world.
Still, both residents and leaders shouldn’t ignore the growing problem of trash. It’s almost as though the lack of care we are showing for the world around us reflects our mental state — too tired to keep up appearances.
This is the sort of problem that deserves a city-county-state-citizen working group, something to examine what has worked in other states, towns and cities to reduce trash dumping. Eventually, different city or county ordinances, even changes to state laws, could result.
Private businesses can be partners, too. Simple fixes such as dispensing napkins one at a time can mean less litter, as can eliminating paper receipts. Putting out enough trash receptacles and emptying them promptly matters. For now, all of us can keep picking up trash that already exists.
We’ve written before about former Gov. Gary Johnson, who during his time in the Roundhouse led Trek for Trash bike rides across the state.
He’s a private citizen now, but Johnson certainly could be a resource for any group working on the trash problem.
Reducing waste is not just about collecting debris after it’s dumped, though. People need to stop littering, whether it’s trash tossed out a car window or couches dumped in arroyos.
Remind people why littering is bad. Offer more amnesty days at landfills — it is cheaper to let people dump trash for free than it is to spend money on crews having to collect trash in the wild.
Governments, too, after offering the carrot — more free days to dump trash — can do more to enforce current laws about dumping and littering, and increase fines if necessary.
We don’t advocate sending people to jail for dumping trash, even if they don’t pay fines on time. But we do think that making trash scofflaws pick up trash in parks and along streets is a just punishment. It fits the crime.
First, though, governments have to make it easy to dispose of trash properly when people are out and about. That means putting out trash cans and crews picking them up promptly and efficiently. Along walking trails in Santa Fe, trash can be a consistent problem. At recycling drop-offs, debris with little to do with recycling can be visible. Open fields in south Santa Fe also are dumping grounds. Overstuffed trash cans are a common sight around town.
By letting the trash pile up, it appears that we don’t care. That’s why the community must decide to fight litter, whether in Santa Fe or across the state.
Initiatives to reduce litter will have several benefits — we can be outside, masked and socially distanced safely, while getting out of the house, and picking up trash.
That improves both our landscapes and our mental health while building community bonds.
Yes, litter is a problem — but unlike, curing hunger, poverty and bringing about world peace, it’s one we can fix. We just need the will.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.