The last presidential debate of the 2020 campaign is unlikely to change anyone’s mind and takes place days or weeks after millions of Americans have already voted.
It’s clear that with the changing nature of elections, presidential debates need to be updated. The Commission on Presidential Debates, which puts on these shows, must find new energy and ideas. When President Donald Trump and Joe Biden meet Thursday night in Nashville, Tenn., it’s questionable — perhaps unlikely — citizens will get a robust discussion of issues, something they absolutely deserve.
Our skepticism is based on the first debate, when shocked viewers watched an angry Trump interrupt, speak over the moderator and his opponent and make his usual unfounded accusations. It was a performance unworthy of an overamped high school student council candidate, let alone the president of the United States.
Biden, by speaking cogently and keeping his temper, handily won the debate. In doing so, he managed to quash one of the Trump camp’s major claims — that the former vice president is senile and not up to the job of president. With a command of policy unlike any Trump has shown, Biden made clear that he may be old, but he can’t be counted out.
The second debate, of course, was canceled when Trump refused a virtual forum despite his COVID-19 diagnosis. The debate, to be in town hall format, became a town hall for Biden on ABC.
NBC, meanwhile, rewarded the president by giving him a competing town hall — and was roundly criticized. That disapproval faded when moderator Savannah Guthrie questioned Trump with the skill of a lawyer, her former career.
Which leads us to this week’s debate, with new rules in place designed to corral the debaters. The microphone of the person not speaking will be off during the two-minute openers for the different debate segments. Such is the state of civility in today’s politics: We must use artificial means to force debaters — one of them, anyway — to abide by the most common of courtesies.
In the first debate, Trump ran over Chris Wallace, the Fox News host who was moderating, and frequently interrupted Biden.
Now, even before he takes the stage in Nashville, Trump is attacking moderator Kristen Welker of NBC, attempting to show bias to justify a poor performance.
As the first debate proved, watching Trump full on for 90 minutes is difficult. Worse, however, is that the debate failed to provide the sort of policy depth citizens deserve.
Presidential debates should be so much more — and not just during this election cycle. As the commission takes stock of the 2020 debates, let’s hope it finds a new way to let voters know the candidates and where they stand in 2024, 2028 and beyond. Most debate formats are 30, 40 or even 50 years old. Surely, there must be new solutions.
At the very least, the commission can earn its keep by doing the simple things. Make candidates follow the rules. Find tough moderators who are willing to take control. Find a real-time fact-checking system that can incorporate the moderator and independent truth-tellers — with corrections made during the debate. And yes, to avoid the spectacle that Trump has made of himself and the concept of civil debate, have the power to turn off microphones.
Still, there’s more, much more, that can be done.
Try a single-topic debate to show the depth of candidates’ knowledge; debates must not be packaged sound bites and stump speeches but true exchanges of ideas. Wouldn’t that concept come in handy on a discussion of COVID-19? If a candidate speaks over his or her time, award extra minutes to the opponent. Some reformers want to go so far as to eliminate audiences. That way, candidates aren’t playing to a crowd but speaking directly to voters.
Make these debates count —and run them without theatrics, rudeness or gimmicks.
Otherwise, why have a debate?
