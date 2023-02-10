Participatory democracy in Santa Fe is alive — just witness the numbers of people who show up to testify, give opinions or otherwise direct Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council on what they should do on any given topic.
However, the question is whether all that talking truly makes a difference. Is participatory democracy both alive and well? And what can we do — citizens and elected officials — to make it better?
Take controversial housing proposals approved by the city in recent weeks, a smallish one off Old Pecos Trail of 25 houses on 9.59 acres and a larger one in southwest Santa Fe of 161 homes and a park on 22 acres. Neighbors opposed both developments, with hearings — from the Planning Commission to final City Council approval — consuming countless hours. Hundreds of people testified.
More such hearings will be coming, given the numbers cited during last week’s meeting concerning housing units in the pipeline for consideration. Understand, this “pipeline” is projected out over 20 years, but the city still could be looking at proposals for 10,000-plus new housing units in the months and years to come.
How, then, to hear the cases of developers and concerned residents in a fair and equitable fashion?
Many who testified against the developments were furious they couldn’t call their councilors or the mayor to explain just why these developments were so horrific.
Land-use cases are quasi-judicial, which means the elected officials — there to represent the people — can’t listen to the people, except during sworn testimony at the hearings. They can’t chat in line at the grocery store with a constituent, read emails — they even should avoid reading letters to the editor and other opinion pieces in the newspaper.
Their hands are tied, in other words, by the law. To citizens, it appeared the rules favored developers. The people who wanted to build received plenty of time to present their case. Objectors to the developments were limited to two minutes each, which in aggregate can add up to considerable time but doesn’t allow the neighborhood expert to dive deep.
The city can’t treat land-use cases much differently — the law is the law — but elected officials could use control over meeting times and rules to allow neighbors a fairer opportunity to make their case.
First, all written testimony needs to be collected and delivered in plenty of time for councilors to read the voluminous comments — it is in writing that objections can be delivered that are as precise and detailed as any plan up for development. That doesn’t always happen, and it must.
What’s more, rather than cramming a decision on subdivision rezoning and approval onto an already-packed meeting agenda, the city should do more of what it did when deciding the Old Pecos Trail subdivision.
The mayor and councilors held a special hearing on a Saturday, dedicated to one topic. That meant staff, developers and commenters all were fresh and ready to debate. The vote took place literally in sunlight rather than in the early morning hours when all but the most hardy were asleep.
Contrast that to the decision on Los Prados, the southwest-side development approved last week. Before consideration of the South Meadows Road subdivision began, public comment on other topics was allowed. While it’s important to have a place for residents to address their council and mayor, giving almost four hours on a night of a land-use hearing is not a prudent use of time.
The delay was especially frustrating considering the council had postponed the hearing from Feb. 1 so debate and a vote would not have to go into the early hours of the morning. The vote to approve the subdivision came after 2 a.m. Thursday.
Decide such controversial cases in one-topic meetings in the future.
And, as the hours of public comment showed last week, controversies will not be going away.
From sharing the ice rink with soccer to the always-contentious Soldiers’ Monument on the Plaza, upcoming council meetings promise to be fierce. Debates on these issues do not have the restrictions of a quasi-judicial hearing — that’s a bright spot — but emotions on both are running hot.
But keeping people up past midnight, exhausting all involved, is no way to make decisions. This is hardly a new phenomenon — the vote by a split City Council to approve the Walmart Supercenter in 2005 took place at 4:30 a.m. Santa Fe can do better, and in doing so, improve democracy.