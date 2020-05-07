In difficult times, it can be easy for discouragement to set in.
People are isolated in their homes, missing their friends and families. Economic worries keep us up at night and laid-off or furloughed workers have real financial burdens to carry. Some people are sick or have lost loved ones to COVID-19, the pandemic that has altered life around the world.
Even so, there is much to celebrate in our world. Looking for those points of light, as President George H.W. Bush named volunteers, is one way to find joy even in dark times.
In Santa Fe, we have many accomplishments to point to — everything from individuals making fabric masks to sell cheaply or give away to volunteers helping organizations such as the Food Depot hand out groceries to people who otherwise might go hungry. The Santa Fe Indian Center comes together to hand out supplies on a regular basis, with the next Native Community Food Distribution from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at 1420 Cerrillos Road.
Former Gov. Bill Richardson joined with The New Mexican to start the Empty Pantry Fund, which provides eligible recipients a $200 grocery store gift card so they can purchase food. He also has established funds to help people on the border and on the Navajo Nation. He is using his influence to help the people who are hurting, an example for all of us.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who reports regularly about the impact of COVID-19 on our state, used her news conference on Thursday to celebrate volunteers who are making a difference in their neighborhoods. It was a positive — and most welcome — discussion.
It’s not just individuals and nonprofits stepping up. Governments, working together, have delivered meals and checked on people to ensure they are well. The city of Santa Fe, Santa Fe County and Santa Fe Public Schools have ensured that children are being fed at sites around town. These governments also have worked to make sure all students can access the internet — you can’t have virtual schooling without being able to jump online easily and cheaply.
After the pandemic is controlled, we can only trust that these new partnerships and alliances will continue. It is inspiring to see the many different segments of our town working together to solve problems and improve lives. We need to do this every day, not just during an emergency.
At Santa Fe Community College, we particularly admire a unique partnership that combines education and assistance. Once again, food is involved. Students in the culinary arts programs at the college are learning how to make meals — lots of them — to serve people in a disaster.
Partnering with the World Central Kitchen, which focuses on disaster relief cooking, students are providing thousands of meals during the pandemic. Some 24 volunteers at a time are making 1,500 meals each day. On Monday, Wednesday and Friday, drive-up meals are available from 2 to 4 p.m. at the college; other meals go to food trucks that head out to rural areas and public schools, among numerous locations.
In addition to students learning how to make good food on a mass scale, the program also has uncovered what New Mexico needs to create a more reliable food supply chain.
New Mexico needs flour mills to grind the flour grown in our fields. Local slaughterhouses could process the meat from nearby ranchers. That would keep costs down and save travel time, not to mention give local people access to better and healthier food and provide steady income to regional food producers.
This partnership between SFCC and the nonprofit World Central Kitchen is helping right now, but also offers insight to how New Mexico can build a stronger regional food economy. These points of light — neighbors helping neighbors in tough times — are providing hope and inspiration. And that’s how to keep discouragement at bay.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.