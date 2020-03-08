Joe Biden was the big winner of the Super Tuesday presidential primaries.
But the hero of the day is a man named Hervis Rogers.
That’s because Rogers stood in line more than six hours to vote, waiting at a polling station at Texas Southern University, one of the country’s larger historically black colleges. He stayed in line even though Texas had been called for Biden by the time Rogers entered the voting booth.
“I wasn’t going to let anything stop me,” Rogers told reporters.
He knows every vote counts.
But in the United States, not every vote is counted and not every voter can make it to the polls. That’s on top of the concerns about election security, foreign interference and ensuring that votes can be audited — issues that the GOP-led U.S. Senate has refused to take up.
We must do better.
Voting must be made more convenient in the United States of America.
It must be accessible to all. It should not matter if a person lives in a poor or affluent neighborhood, is attending college or voting from the nursing home. Even though elections are run at the local level, uniform federal standards should be established so that no one has to wait hours to cast a ballot or deal with broken voting machines or face other barriers that stop them from exercising their rights.
On Super Tuesday, when former Vice President Biden won the delegate count in the Democratic primary for president against chief foe Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., citizens saw the inequities in our voting system exposed.
It has long been clear in the United States that some elected officials and political parties want only certain people to vote. In the 20th century, poll taxes and literacy tests were use to restrict voting rights.
Today, voter suppression is sophisticated. It can start with broad purges of names from voter rolls, removing legitimate voters along the way. Voters show up, only to find out they are no longer registered despite having voted for years. Then there are cumbersome identification policies; again, the idea is to contract the voting pool. In some regions, states have cut back on early voting dates and times, reducing voting opportunities.
Native voters can face particular obstacles. Seemingly innocuous policies such as requiring that voters have a street address can disenfranchise citizens because tribal residents often lack traditional addresses. Voting distance can be an obstacle, as can the refusal of election officials to allow tribal IDs as voter identification.
All of this is on top of the issue of placement of polling places. Are there enough and are they in the right spots? Research shows that a minority voter is six times as likely to wait in line as a white voter. Too often, waiting in a line — child care or missing work can be problematic — is not possible, and a voter gives up. In a close election, those missing votes make the difference.
In Texas on Tuesday, lines snaked out of polling places in Democratic cities all over the state — Houston, Austin and San Antonio. Polling places had been consolidated into voting centers, so that voters can cast a ballot wherever they want.
That is convenient, but only if election officials have created enough centers to handle demand. Local officials control elections, making it more likely that the issues in the Texas primary were human error. It makes little sense that Democratic officials at the county level wanted to stop minority voters from being able to vote.
Such is likely the case in California as well, where Los Angeles County voters reported waits of several hours and inoperable voting machines despite the debut of a $300 million voting system.
Whatever the intent, conditions on Super Tuesday were inexcusable in too many polling places. By November, election officials need to figure out what went wrong and fix the problems. In New Mexico, voters have paper ballots and the ability to audit results, voting convenience centers in the right places and generous early voting periods. The state also recently adopted automatic and same-day voter registration — this is a place that wants voting to be accessible to all.
That’s not the case across the United States. Examine the history of voting in the United States, as well as the problems during Super Tuesday primaries. This nation does not make voting a priority. That needs to change, both in November and over the long haul.
Stacey Abrams, who did not win her election to be governor of Georgia — a contest with numerous voting irregularities — has turned her defeat into advocacy. She started Fair Fight 2020, a group dedicated to improving voting rights, voter access and supporting free and fair elections across the country.
With the 2020 presidential election fast approaching, Americans of all political persuasions and backgrounds have to rededicate themselves to our elections — demanding better security, increasing participation and making sure that everyone eligible can take part. What happened on Super Tuesday shows how much work remains. If voting is our voice, too many Americans are being silenced.
