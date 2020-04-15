The New Mexico Supreme Court allowed arguments on mail-in voting in New Mexico to be livestreamed Tuesday.
In real time, folks were able to watch lawyers make arguments and see the back and forth between the individual justices and attorneys, all in an attempt to determine how the June primary election in New Mexico should be conducted.
The afternoon can be counted as a win for democracy, even if we wished the justices had been able to find their way to a different result.
There won’t be automatic mail-in voting come June. Instead, a unanimous court — one with both Republicans and Democrats sitting on it — ruled that county clerks must mail all voters an application for an absentee ballot while still conducting in-person voting.
The law as it stands, the justices ruled, does not allow mailing a ballot in a primary or general election without the voter first making a request. However, by requiring clerks to mail an application to all, the justices recognized that many voters are unfamiliar with requesting an absentee ballot; this at least gives everyone the opportunity to vote by mail.
Broadcast by KNME-TV, the New Mexico PBS station, on YouTube, viewers were able to see intelligent people arguing different points of view with civility while using various points of state law and the New Mexico Constitution as underpinning.
Justices particularly did themselves proud; their questions were pointed, intelligent and polite. They took turns and did not speak over each other or lawyers. They listened. But they held lawyers’ feet to the fire, too, digging down for answers. More such cases should be broadcast in the future. It is refreshing for citizens to see a working, functional branch of government.
We appreciate, too, the county clerks who saw a problem in doing their jobs come June and went to court to ensure citizens don’t have to balance their health with the right to vote. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver backed their efforts.
Clerks, rightly afraid of contagion because of the COVID-19 pandemic, wanted to mail ballots to all registered voters without the voter having to make such a request.
The clerks are not only worried that their own employees will be risking their health at the polls, but also that they will lack enough election workers to conduct in-person voting across the state. Many poll workers, as anyone who votes in person knows, are in the high-risk group — elderly and with other underlying health conditions that put them at risk of dying should they be infected with the coronavirus.
The Republican Party intervened, arguing that the state election code forbids the mailing of a ballot to a voter unless that voter requests it — as happens with absentee voting by mail. That definitely is in the code, although there remained another argument that the court could use its powers in an emergency to call for an entirely mail-in election. Clerks have the power to mail ballots during special elections — a bond election, for example, and they wanted to use that process in the primary.
But Chief Justice Judith Nakamura, in her line of questioning, made it clear she believes rewriting election law is a function of the Legislature. It cannot convene, however, unless the governor calls it to a special session or a supermajority of lawmakers calls themselves to Santa Fe.
What’s more, a gathering of 112 legislators, their staff and others is forbidden under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s current public health order, which dictates that no more than five people come together in a confined space.
That led to this question: Can lawmakers meet virtually under the constitution and their rules?
There’s a decent argument that the “presence” required of lawmakers under the constitution can be either physical or functional — sitting in front of a computer screen, for example, could mean the representative or senator is at work. It is not allowed under current legislative rules, though.
And the rules of the Legislature cannot be changed until lawmakers come together. That has to happen before July 1, because the Legislature needs to rework the state budget. Whether the state still will be sheltering in place at that point, we don’t know. If so, the need for the occasional meeting of a virtual Legislature — complete with transparency for citizens — remains. New Mexico’s part-time, citizen Legislature has much work ahead of it, with the first job figuring out how to do its business safely and at a distance.
Given that the court will not allow automatic mail-in voting for the primary, there also is the necessity of providing clerks with a way to conduct such an election in the general election in November, just in case a second wave of COVID-19 infections occurs.
Right now, there’s a primary to conduct. For the health of clerks, employees, poll workers and, yes, voters, request an absentee ballot and vote by mail. President Donald Trump votes by mail. So should New Mexico voters.
