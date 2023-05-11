A coalition of Santa Fe nonprofits and civic groups is starting a series of discussions Monday designed to help community members think more deeply about our city and its future.

The six-month Livability in the Land of Enchantment is designed to discuss what it means to offer affordable, sustainable, vibrant living — with the first task to define just what those terms mean. The series kicks off with Matthew Desmond, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Princeton University professor, at 6:30 p.m. Monday at SITE Santa Fe.

The event is sold out, but it’s only the first in what will be a monthly series of conversations.

