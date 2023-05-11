A coalition of Santa Fe nonprofits and civic groups is starting a series of discussions Monday designed to help community members think more deeply about our city and its future.
The six-month Livability in the Land of Enchantment is designed to discuss what it means to offer affordable, sustainable, vibrant living — with the first task to define just what those terms mean. The series kicks off with Matthew Desmond, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Princeton University professor, at 6:30 p.m. Monday at SITE Santa Fe.
The event is sold out, but it’s only the first in what will be a monthly series of conversations.
Desmond’s expertise is being able to explain how housing markets become unaffordable, linking the unenviable conditions of poverty and lack of housing. His research demonstrates the systemic influences underlying conditions that are plaguing not just Santa Fe but cities across the nation. Desmond’s book, Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, won the Pulitzer Prize, with his latest book, Poverty, by America, recently released.
As Desmond writes in a book excerpt published in The New York Times, “Poverty isn’t simply the condition of not having enough money. It’s the condition of not having enough choice and being taken advantage of because of that.”
The problem is not difficult to define. What has proved more difficult is finding solutions that will improve conditions on the ground. One goal of these conversations on livability and sustainability is to help Santa Fe’s leaders and residents think more deeply about workable solutions. The series’s lead sponsor is local nonprofit Homewise, with other partners including Santa Fe Housing Action Coalition, MASS Design, Women’s International Study Center, Friends of Architecture Santa Fe, Urban Land Institute, the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce, Santa Fe Art Institute, The Life Link, Metropolitan Planning Organization and the city of Santa Fe Office of Affordable Housing.
The discussions will be translated into Spanish, offer child care and serve food — that way, residents from all walks of life can attend. The after-lecture discussions will offer attendees the opportunity to forge new relationships and exchange ideas.
That’s a path to forging solutions from the ground up. Aiding that process will be the participation of Livability Fellows, who commit to attending all six discussions and participating in follow-up sessions designed to move the discussions on housing affordability in Santa Fe.
Too often, policy is guided by opinion or individual experience rather than being data-driven. That can be true whether the opinions are those of elected officials approving (or not) new housing or community members upset about their changing neighborhoods. It’s more productive to rely on research that shows what works to improve the supply of housing, grow wealth, preserve neighborhoods and increase homeownership.
That makes Desmond an excellent choice to kick off the livability series. He’s the principal investigator of Princeton’s Eviction Lab, and his research focuses on poverty in America, housing insecurity, public policy, racial inequality and ethnography. We predict some portions of his talk will be difficult — his research uncovers how affluent Americans, both knowingly and unknowingly, help keep other Americans poor. Such a conversation should make more than a few folks squirm in their seats.
But uncomfortable conversations that lead to vigorous policy debates — and eventually, solutions — can help Santa Fe make this city more livable for all residents.