Heading outdoors has been a welcome relief from cabin fever over the months of the pandemic. Whether walking around town, hiking the trails in the foothills or taking longer treks in the wilderness, fresh air has been, if not a cure, relief from coronavirus health orders and isolation.
But reports from the busy holiday weekend are reminders that human beings can be inconsiderate.
On popular hiking trails in the Santa Fe National Forest, dogs are running loose, even in areas where leashes are required. Hikers leave their animals’ waste in bags by the side of the trail, if it's is picked up at all.
Trash, in the form of bottles and candy wrappers, litters the landscape. All of this left by people who are there in the first place because they “love” nature. Oh, for less love and more action, whether in the woods or around town.
From a NextDoor social media group, this report from the Rancho Viejo Neighborhood: “We picked up 10 bags of trash on Rancho Viejo Blvd. in an hour and a half. Nowhere near finished.”
On Facebook, there was a call to go to the forest around Pecos on Tuesday and clean up after a long weekend of people crowding campgrounds, trails and streams. Another social media user informs all that the Pecos Cares group is hosting its regular monthly cleanup at 8:30 a.m. June 5. Details are available on the Pecos Cares Facebook page.
Other groups are being formed, such as Litter Locusts of Santa Fe, to bring neighbors together to battle the trash problem. Santa Fe Beautiful has regular cleanup activities and awareness campaigns. Individuals are reporting walking with a trash bag and picking up garbage as they go, recognizing the problem will take a community effort.
It’s clear awareness is high when it comes to the problem of trash, whether in open space or in town.
Eventually, the city, county and state need to find policy solutions to eliminate litter — with everything from putting out more trash cans to levying higher fines for trash dumping to additional free days at landfills on the table.
In the meantime, what needs to happen next is to stop trash at the source. We'll make this simple: Litter hurts us all and must stop. Whether it's tossing a gum or candy wrapper, leaving animal waste in a bag on the trail or dumping furniture or old appliances in arroyos, people must begin taking responsibility for the waste they create.
We see the problem along state highways, in open fields and on trails. Trash is everywhere, making a mockery of the Land of Enchantment slogan that correctly describes New Mexico’s natural beauty.
There’s movement to turn this around.
The classic "Toss No Mas" slogan is returning, with the Department of Transportation reviving the 1990s campaign in hopes of making a dent in the tide of litter. At a news conference last month, officials talked about the increase in trash during the coronavirus pandemic. Winds haven’t helped, and neither has the inability to use state prisoners to pick up trash during the pandemic.
One big problem is a simple one to fix. People transporting trash in their trucks aren’t tying tarps — if they use them at all — securely. They often don’t tie garbage bags securely, either, and when they drop trash, don’t stop to pick it up. In the new campaign, the words “tie it, tarp it, pick it up,” will be part of the jingle. With trash pickup along state roads costing $3.5 million in 2020, it’s essential to address this problem.
We have better ways to spend money than picking up after slobs.
But until people begin addressing this problem, taxpayers will foot the bill, and individuals will gather to fight the litter problem. We've learned during the pandemic there's another kind of disease, the one called trash. It, too, threatens to bury us.
