The burning of Zozobra is an only-in-Santa Fe community event that combines a pagan’s love of fire with a rambunctious gathering, all to eliminate despair and worry in ritualistic fashion.
On one night in September, the people of Santa Fe and visitors — tens of thousands — gather to burn their gloom away and leave behind the woes of the past year.
In spring, when the vaccination business was booming and COVID-19 was on retreat, it seemed possible that, come fall, lovers of Zozobra would have the event back in an almost-normal fashion.
The delta variant has dashed that hope and will significantly limit attendance in 2021. Zozobra can still go up in flames Sept. 3, but only if the crowd is kept to a fraction of its usual size. That’s why the announcement of a last-minute infusion of cash from corporate donors is so timely. Zozobra is one part community gathering, one part charity fundraiser and another part business calculation.
This isn’t the Zozobra of yesteryear when Mom, Dad and the kids drove the station wagon onto Fort Marcy’s field to watch the burning for free. Today, organizers must pay for security, lights, bathroom facilities and return Fort Marcy in decent shape by the next day.
In 2020, when the pandemic meant large gatherings were canceled, the Kiwanis Club broadcast Zozobra on KOAT-Channel 7 and people enjoyed it in the comfort of their homes.
In 2021, the club planned on a return to normal. But that was before the delta variant. On Thursday, the Kiwanis announced the decision to limit entrance to the event to 10,000 on the field while again broadcasting the burning on TV.
A hefty donation — $100,000 in cash — from Public Service Company of New Mexico and Avangrid, two companies seeking to merge, will underwrite expenses so the event doesn’t end in the red. Event chairman Ray Sandoval, in charge of putting together Zozobra each year, works as PNM’s spokesman.
That influx of cash means Sandoval can pay the Zozobra bills — equipment was reserved and costs were incurred weeks ago when it appeared a larger event would be possible.
Keeping tens of thousands of people off the field during a pandemic seems prudent. Also, a smaller Zozobra beats a superspreader event; should cases increase enough, there is still a possibility the show might have to be mostly virtual again.
Limiting attendance means people can spread out and avoid contact. And, yes, Zozobra-goers should wear masks — a requirement for the unvaccinated and encouraged for the vaccinated.
The best news for the burning is that anyone going to Zozobra will be asked to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test. It won’t take much extra time for people standing in line to show a photo of a vaccination card or a copy of the test while volunteers are making sure they aren’t carrying in contraband. Asking for proof of vaccination is the right thing to do.
Organizers are offering Zozobra merchandise at burnzozobra.com. Expanding such sales could be a revenue stream that could keep Zozobra burning and in healthy financial shape for decades to come. There’s also a button to donate if you want to help the Kiwanis aid children’s charities. And the best deal? For a dollar, people can submit their glooms to burn up in the coming conflagration. We all have gloom to spare after a year of pandemic, natural disasters and foreign calamities.
And that’s why Zozobra matters — it brings Santa Fe together to reflect on the year that was, offering hope for the months ahead. Old Man Gloom serves as the sacrifice, taking our troubles and woes and sending them up in flames. Let him burn. And let us watch, distanced in person or from the safety of our couches. That keeps the tradition alive while doing no harm.
