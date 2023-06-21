Santa Fe residents enjoy the spectacle of fireworks every Fourth of July.
The sky is filled with patterns and light, a glorious vision across the darkness after a day of music and celebration. It’s the classic method of celebrating that day in 1776 when 13 colonies declared independence from Great Britain. The first organized celebration of Independence Day, July 4, 1777, featured fireworks (and a 13-gun salute fired by ship’s cannons).
But displays to celebrate the nation’s independence are changing. Instead of fireworks, some cities and towns are turning to laser or drone light shows. The color and spectacle remain, while the noise and fire danger decrease.
The town of Taos will be trying a laser show on for size this year, and the organizers of Santa Fe’s Fourth of July might look north for inspiration for the future. Behind the scenes, citizens have called on city officials to discuss whether light shows are better than fireworks; for now, the decision has been to stick to tradition.
Others are wondering if the cost of fireworks is too great.
Not the price for putting on the show, but the burden the noise puts on humans and animals. Veterans who have post-traumatic stress disorder are particularly at risk from the explosions because the sound resembles bombs going off. The noise can be triggering.
There’s also the cost to animals. Every year, we read about dogs who become spooked by the noise and escape their homes, becoming lost and occasionally hurt or killed in an accident of some sort. Other animal companions merely shake and shiver, with their owners holding them tight as they suffer. Is it worth it?
The fire risk is no small consideration. Of course, having a majestic professional show — something Santa Fe does exceptionally well — means individuals have fewer excuses to set off bottle rockets or other fireworks that can spark a blaze. For that reason, we always want to see a sky show. Without a community gathering, individuals will be tempted to set off at-home fireworks, increasing not just fire risks but the potential for accidents.
Yet a community light show that reduces a risk of fire is worth considering in our drier, hotter climate. The cool, wet weather that surprised us this spring is transitioning to summer, and weather forecasters are saying New Mexico shouldn’t expect much moisture in the weeks ahead. As abundant growth becomes drier, the risk of fire will increase. (Aside from professional fireworks shows, county commissions and cities across the state should be ready to ban individual fireworks use. The process is somewhat lengthy; don’t wait.)
Will an outdoor light show be as satisfying as fireworks? That’s something organizers need to investigate. Locally, members of the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe put on the fireworks show — they repeat their efforts at the Burning of Zozobra and New Year’s Eve on the Plaza, continually giving back to the city and its residents. The show is set for Tuesday, July 4, again at Santa Fe Place mall with a full menu of food, activities, music and other fun, starting at 4 p.m. until fireworks go off after dusk.
Other cities and towns across the West have moved from Fourth of July fireworks. The early adopters include Salt Lake City and Palm Springs, Calif., with Taos joining the ranks this summer.
Drone light shows reduce pollution, noise and fire risk — they could become the fireworks of the future.
The discussion is one Santa Fe should be having, not just among show organizers and city officials. Let the residents of Santa Fe chime in. We’re sure they’ll have a lot to say about the best way to light up the sky for the Fourth of July.