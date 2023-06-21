Santa Fe residents enjoy the spectacle of fireworks every Fourth of July.

The sky is filled with patterns and light, a glorious vision across the darkness after a day of music and celebration. It’s the classic method of celebrating that day in 1776 when 13 colonies declared independence from Great Britain. The first organized celebration of Independence Day, July 4, 1777, featured fireworks (and a 13-gun salute fired by ship’s cannons).

But displays to celebrate the nation’s independence are changing. Instead of fireworks, some cities and towns are turning to laser or drone light shows. The color and spectacle remain, while the noise and fire danger decrease.