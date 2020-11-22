Who doesn’t miss being able to drop by a public library, check out a book, read a magazine or use a computer? Libraries are places for what is best in human beings — improving our minds and sharing a love of knowledge.
During the pandemic, the buildings might be closed, but public libraries continue to offer essential services. Like many around the country, Santa Fe public libraries are showing how to adapt and meet the needs of patrons in these difficult times.
Those who love reading books in physical form can participate in curbside pickup on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from noon until 5:30 p.m. (Check https://santafelibrary.org for all the particulars, including hours for Thanksgiving week.) If you lack a library card, visit the website to find out how to apply.
Like other organizations, the library is reaching out through the internet. Story times on Zoom, a 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten virtual challenge, programming camps for kids and other efforts are in play. Starting in December, the library is launching the Quarantine Book Club with Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. Also in December, we look forward to a lecture by Vanessa Fonseca-Chávez, a New Mexico native who is an assistant professor of English at Arizona State University.
Fonseca-Chávez will be discussing her recent book, Colonial Legacies in Chicana/o Literature and Culture: Looking through the Kaleidoscope. It’s an exploration of colonial legacies. Considering the events of last summer leading up to the toppling of the Santa Fe Plaza obelisk on Indigenous Peoples Day, it is clear that we in Santa Fe have much work to do to understand the effects of the various colonial periods.
A discussion led by someone as thoughtful as Fonseca-Chávez will be useful in helping us reflect on how best to move forward. She’ll be speaking Dec. 14 via Zoom.
These are just a few of the ways public libraries, in Santa Fe and across the nation, continue to help individuals despite the isolation of a pandemic. Even before COVID-19 shut down many gathering spaces, public libraries have been positioning themselves for a world in which digital offerings competed with traditional books on paper.
Libraries across the country have been expanding their services, whether offering seeds for checkout as Santa Fe does or including maker spaces for people to have room to create. A survey last spring about how the pandemic might affect libraries long-term ranked these features as important for the future: community and social services; decentralized library spaces; pop-ups and bookmobiles; drive-up pickup; webinar-based story times; and remote reference and information searches.
It’s likely innovations such as curbside pickup will continue after the buildings open again, librarians say. We’re sure even in-person lectures or talks will be shared to more people via the internet, and virtual story times will continue to be something grateful parents can turn on for the kids while they do the dishes.
Meanwhile, even during the pandemic, libraries continue to serve as a place where people gather, regardless of their economic status or background. They are a civic glue, and we need them.
