The Fiesta de Santa Fe has its official beginning Friday, with an early-morning Mass at Rosario Chapel. As happens every year, the official Fiesta Proclamation will be read to begin the proceedings.

This is a solemn document, written in 1712, calling for vespers, Masses, sermon and processions to be held in thanksgiving for the return of Spanish colonists in 1692 after years of exile following the 1680 Pueblo revolt. It is, tradition says, the fulfillment of a promise made by Don Diego de Vargas that if the settlers could return, they would honor the Virgin Mary each year from that time forward.

It is to Mary that de Vargas is said to have prayed, in the form of a small statue alternately called Our Lady of the Assumption, Our Lady of the Rosary, La Conquistadora and, today, Our Lady of Peace. Saved from a burning church during the Pueblo Revolt of 1680, the Marian statue returned with de Vargas — he is said to have built a makeshift altar, set her on it, and prayed as he camped outside the city. Today, she watches over Santa Fe — all of Santa Fe — from her chapel inside the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi.

