The Fiesta de Santa Fe has its official beginning Friday, with an early-morning Mass at Rosario Chapel. As happens every year, the official Fiesta Proclamation will be read to begin the proceedings.
This is a solemn document, written in 1712, calling for vespers, Masses, sermon and processions to be held in thanksgiving for the return of Spanish colonists in 1692 after years of exile following the 1680 Pueblo revolt. It is, tradition says, the fulfillment of a promise made by Don Diego de Vargas that if the settlers could return, they would honor the Virgin Mary each year from that time forward.
It is to Mary that de Vargas is said to have prayed, in the form of a small statue alternately called Our Lady of the Assumption, Our Lady of the Rosary, La Conquistadora and, today, Our Lady of Peace. Saved from a burning church during the Pueblo Revolt of 1680, the Marian statue returned with de Vargas — he is said to have built a makeshift altar, set her on it, and prayed as he camped outside the city. Today, she watches over Santa Fe — all of Santa Fe — from her chapel inside the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi.
Every year, she is remembered by descendants of the colonial settlers as well as other residents of the city, with the focus less on the European reconquest of Native land but on the creation of a unique New Mexico culture. It’s called the oldest community celebration — of the European variety, anyway — in the U.S. Still, as State Historian Rob Martinez and others have pointed out, there is little record of what happened in the years immediately following 1712.
Was there a yearly Mass? Processions? Vespers? Other festivities? We don’t know.
What we do know is that around the turn of the last century, businessmen, museum officials and others who wanted to attract visitors to Santa Fe decided the best way to do so was to put on a show. That show was built from the Fiesta de Santa Fe, and its promotion was a civic endeavor from every element of society.
It included pageantry, parades, historical reenactments, Native dances and activities designed to remember the past. Zozobra, one of the more popular Fiesta events, did not begin until 99 years ago and became a part of Fiesta proper a few years after it first burned. La Reina, so admired today, did not become a part of Fiesta until 1927.
Thus, the Fiesta has become a community celebration with deep roots, but one that adapts to the times. For all those who dislike any hint of religion in public life, take heart: The declaration also included a decree asking for “merriment by all citizens.” The merriment by all citizens is the focus of public Fiesta events, including food, dancing, music on the bandstand and otherwise mingling and hanging out with friends.
Particularly popular are the Pet Parade and the Historical/Hysterical Parade. They bring joy to all, and more than a few laughs, though during political years, the Historical/Hysterical Parade tends to meander a bit too long. May they restrain themselves in 2023.
The “merriment” begins Friday, and residents and visitors can enjoy three days of events that end with a Solemn Procession to the Cross of the Martyrs on Sunday night, where Franciscan priests killed in the Pueblo Revolt are remembered. (Be careful walking at night; stairs to the cross are difficult to navigate in the dark with pebbles and weed strewn across many of them.)
If Fiesta isn’t for you, look forward to other enjoyable events. On Sept. 16 at Ragle Park, the Santa Fe Indigenous Center will host Indigenous Community day from noon to 4 p.m. In October, there will be Indigenous Peoples Day, which this year will feature a powwow on the Plaza on Oct. 9, also sponsored by the Indigenous Center. Then comes Thanksgiving, that most American of holidays and all the festivities of the winter season.
This weekend, we celebrate the meeting of cultures, the endurance of a people and a town that keeps its promises.