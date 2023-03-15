Important election reforms remain alive in the Legislature — but the bill to allow voters to participate in primaries without declaring allegiance to a political party is stalled in the House. It deserves better.

Senate Bill 73, sponsored by State Sens. Bill O’Neill and Siah Correa Hemphill and State Rep. Dayan Hochman-Vigil, all Democrats, would allow decline-to-state and minor-party registered voters to participate in primary elections — and they would not have to change their registration to do so.

This matters because an increasing number of voters in the state are declaring independence from political parties. Such decline-to-state voters can't participate in primary elections without affiliating with a party.