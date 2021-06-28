No one benefits — except perhaps the special interests and the powerful — when the business of the public is conducted behind closed doors.
That’s why the findings of a publicly financed investigation of a powerful legislative staffer need to be released, and not just to the public. Even most legislators don’t know what’s in the report, created because of serious allegations of mismanagement and inflammatory statements by a woman who helps set education policy for the state of New Mexico.
Rachel Gudgel is someone most New Mexicans have never heard of. Yet her decisions as director of the Legislative Education Study Committee impact the education of all public school students in New Mexico.
She has been accused by staffers of making disparaging comments about Native Americans, using such terms as “powwows” and “smoke signals.” When lawmakers were meeting about the Jicarilla Apache Nation, Gudgel reportedly had this to say about a Native charter school: “It’s not like making beaded sandals is going to improve student outcomes.”
Because of the setup of the LESC, any complaints about the boss are heard by the boss — that’s a structural problem that needs to be repaired. Employees told New Mexican columnist Milan Simonich, who broke the Gudgel story, they finally went to the Legislature to seek help in correcting a toxic work environment. Five workers took the time to compile a three-page grievance list about their boss.
Credit to state Rep. Christine Trujillo, D-Albuquerque, who called for an executive session about the allegations in January 2020. She was ready to address concerns directly but was blocked by other legislators, including Sen. Mimi Stewart, now president of the Senate. The excuse? It would interfere with the coming legislative session.
The bosses — legislators — instead hired a private attorney to investigate complaints and produce a report at a cost of $260 an hour, paid for by taxpayers. Evidently, Gudgel was suspended for two weeks and provided a leadership coach. Most legislators were not given a copy of the report to judge the seriousness of complaints.
This matters for a number of reasons. New Mexico is still working to meet the terms of the Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit, in which plaintiffs successfully argued that the state does not provide a constitutionally adequate education to all children, including ones from tribes and pueblos. New Mexico has failed them. Gudgel’s comments, seen in that light, raise alarms. Pueblo and other Native leaders are so upset they want Gudgel gone; reading the report would be helpful in deciding whether that’s the right call.
More broadly, the LESC helps decide how much money to spend, what programs to fund and how to proceed in meeting the needs of children across the state.
A work environment with rapid turnover, fearful employees and a poisonous relationship with other agencies — especially the Public Education Department — is hardly conducive to creating education policies that work for children. The adults have become a distraction, in other words.
Democratic Sen. Bill Soules of Las Cruces now chairs the committee that supposedly supervises Gudgel. Rather than have an open meeting on the matter, as Trujillo and other committee members want, he is calling for a closed Zoom meeting — for the 10 voting members only — sometime this week. That’s piling secrecy upon secrecy, and it needs to stop.
The report needs to be unsealed so people know what she said, how she managed and whether she’s improved her on-the-job performance. Get it out in the open.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.