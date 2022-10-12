Rep. Daymon Ely has it exactly right. The two interim legislative committees charged with investigating complaints against lawmakers are stuck.
And that shows the process isn't working.
As a result, whatever confidence the public has in the Legislature — and confidence in institutions overall is waning — is being further damaged.
Earlier this week, the Legislative Council was unable to make one small change to the process of complaint investigations. Members could not agree to add a tie-breaking member to the committees, a simple fix that would ensure a complaint would either be quashed in the first committee or sent along to a public hearing.
The committees currently have four members, two Democrats and two Republicans — ostensibly to avoid the stench of partisanship.
Ely, a Democrat from Corrales, wanted to add a fifth member so a tie vote can't stall complaints. The fifth member could come from outside the Legislature, perhaps a retired judge or former senator or representative; someone without ties to the current Legislature.
But the ability to break a tie vote and actually have a resolution on complaints evidently was a reform too far for the committee, which split 7-7 on the measure. Seven Democrats voted to add a fifth member, while Democratic Rep. Patty Lundstrom joined six Republicans to keep the status quo. (Her solution? Folks who feel they're subject to abuse can file a police report.)
Botton line: Reform will have to wait until the legislative session, and must include a rewrite of the statute covering how to handle complaints of harassment inside the Legislature. As we have said before, the Legislature should stop attempting to police itself. That clearly is not working.
An independent state Ethics Commission already is established to handle complaints about campaign finance, lobbying, procurement and governmental conduct. How legislators behave falls directly under "governmental conduct," and the already established commission should be assigned the job of dealing with harassment complaints directed at legislators.
Thankfully, it's not as if lawmakers are generating dozens of complaints a year. Adding this duty should not be an undue burden on the commission. Such a shift of responsibility has to happen through a change in statute, and it needs to.
All of this is occurring because lobbyist Marianna Anaya accused Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto of groping her. That complaint went to the interim committee charged with hearing complaints, which hired an independent investigator who found probable cause her complaint occurred.
In the course of looking at Anaya's charges, the investigator found other incidents in which Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque, appeared to harass women. However, the committee charged with pursuing the matter tied 2-2 on whether to send it to a second interim committee for a public hearing.
Not being able to air the case in a public setting — with witnesses, an opportunity for Ivey-Soto to present a defense and full disclosure of the claims — has let the public down. The decision not to add a tie-breaking vote to the interim committees further shortchanges the public.
As Ely said about his colleagues: "They're happy with the process being stuck and broken."
One wonders if they always were. A structure built around the possibility of a 2-2 vote stinks of a fix.
The public, however, is not happy. State Rep. Javier Martinez, D-Albuquerque, knows the problem of preventing and punishing harassment in the Roundhouse must be addressed. Altering the committee makeup was a temporary, if necessary, fix. Long-term, he said, "this institution must undergo a massive cultural shift."
It's obvious that shift won't come without intense public pressure. Given the opportunity to address a legitimate complaint, lawmakers — for now — have declined to act. Such recalcitrance must not be allowed to stand.