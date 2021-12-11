It’s hardly surprising that members of the Legislature have their own ideas about redistricting the state’s political districts. The decisions made during the special session underway affect elections — and who holds power — for the next decade.
And by that yardstick, Democrats are fulfilling their none-too-surprising wish to expand their reach. Like Republicans who hold power in other states, they’re opposing gerrymandering at the microphone while at the same time practicing it in the committee rooms and on the floor.
There’s national focus to this, centered on the 2nd Congressional District in Southern New Mexico. With Democrats in danger of losing their majority in the U.S. House next November, the district — which usually votes Republican — is primed to see alterations that might make it bend the other way. It’s one reason — probably the reason — Democrat-rich areas in and near Albuquerque could become part of the 2nd District.
Maps from the first-ever Citizen Redistricting Committee were drawn with certain principles in mind: Keep district populations equal; protect minority voting rights; maintain integrity of county boundaries and neighborhoods; and honor communities of interest. Such attention to fairness is one reason New Mexico chose to go a nonpartisan route in determining the districts for Congress, the Legislature and the Public Education Commission.
Those maps, researched and nuanced, served as a jump-start to the process, but legislators can’t help themselves. They are putting their own stamp on the process. The committee’s maps are not advancing.
That is legislators’ constitutional right; however, considering how lawsuit-happy redistricting makes people, lawmakers should seek to use more of the redistricting committee work as they make decisions.
Otherwise, the courts will end up drawing election districts — something that happens routinely in New Mexico. And while lawsuits are likely no matter what emerges, defending the maps in court will be easier if lawmakers can show how the Citizen Redistricting Committee work laid the necessary foundation for what eventually is adopted.
A Senate proposal for the congressional districts that already is on its way to the governor intended to increase Hispanic voting strength in the 2nd Congressional District. Introduced by state Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, it would split parts of Albuquerque, including the South Valley, as well as portions of Zuni and Isleta pueblos. State Rep. Georgene Louis, D-Albuquerque, is a co-sponsor. She’s a member of Acoma Pueblo.
Strangely, there could be a boomerang effect on Democrats.
The redraw of the 2nd Congressional District means some conservative communities will be placed in the 3rd Congressional District, perhaps diluting its progressive nature. If this map is adopted, freshman Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez will be placed in the difficult position of representing constituents with vastly different priorities and positions across a broad swath of the state. Having to represent portions of deep-red Hobbs and bluer-than-blue Taos would challenge any politician, much less a freshman running for reelection.
Northern New Mexico residents have expressed their dislike of the proposal. They believe it would quiet their voices, but their complaints were ignored. Paula Garcia, executive director of the New Mexico Acequia Association, said the map would “erode the voice of traditional land-based communities in Northern New Mexico, and it diminishes the voice of our communities of interest.”
No map will be perfect. No configuration can please everyone. But using the work of the citizen committee — established specifically to draw districts — remains the best route to creating fair districts that serve the people of the state rather than politicians. As the Legislature completes its work, keep that goal in mind.
