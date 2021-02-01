The 2021 New Mexico Legislature should not become a superspreader event.
That means all people inside the Roundhouse — staff, legislators and news media — need to stay distanced, wear masks and keep washing hands as the Legislature attempts to do the business of the people of New Mexico. They also should limit movements outside of the Roundhouse, using the best public health advice. Staff and media are required to test for COVID-19, too, and we trust that legislators — who have a choice — are availing themselves of that opportunity so that all can stay safe despite the pandemic.
This is more essential than ever after it was learned several people associated with the Legislature had tested positive for COVID-19 — including one GOP legislator. In itself, the problem is troublesome. Nearly as problematic is the revelation the cases did not become immediately public. Surely, officials can discuss cases in ways that protect the privacy of infected people while still providing necessary information.
Any positive reports from COVID-19 tests at the Roundhouse must be reported publicly and transparently. It took a GOP legislator testing positive for news about other cases to come to light. The people of the state deserve to know what is happening every step of the way.
Now, the focus needs to turn to protecting all who are doing the people’s business at the Roundhouse. Speaker Brian Egolf claims GOP members are not taking the rules of the session seriously, with some members having to be reminded to wear masks. That led to the speaker restricting floor access and blocking access to committee rooms.
In response, GOP House members Saturday filed a lawsuit over the pandemic-spurred rule changes instituted in the chamber, claiming they are unconstitutional. The state Supreme Court declined Monday to issue a temporary stay as it considers a final ruling — meaning that for the moment, the House will continue to work as it had since the rules were instituted.
Politically speaking, it was an entertaining sideshow.
But really, it comes down to this:
Given that large gatherings are prohibited under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s public health order, the notion of legislators using technology to do the people’s business in a pandemic seems reasonable. That’s especially true since legislative leaders are at the seat of government in Santa Fe and representatives can work from their offices if they choose to be at the Roundhouse. (May we point out this: If it’s so unsafe for the Legislature to meet, it’s difficult to understand how opening public schools and offering indoor dining are considered good ideas by some.)
Under the current setup, residents across the state can watch over the internet, without having to take off work and drive to Santa Fe. We’re also learning where internet is weak or absent, which should give impetus to efforts to expand broadband across New Mexico. For many New Mexicans, though, virtual participation creates more connections for the public. That doesn’t mean we don’t look forward to an open Legislature once the pandemic has ended.
That moment is not now, and the needs of the people of New Mexico are such that lawmakers are right where they need to be — considering and passing legislation so that New Mexico can navigate through this crisis.
All involved — Democrats and Republicans alike — need to work together. That means masking up, avoiding petty squabbles and continuing the critical work.
