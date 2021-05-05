The Regional Coalition of LANL Communities is an idea whose time has passed.
Designed to give area communities and tribal nations the opportunity to weigh in on activities at the national laboratory — everything from job growth, environmental cleanup, housing and other priorities — the group doesn’t seem to be delivering.
That’s why some members are considering pulling out of the coalition, including the city of Santa Fe and county commissions in Taos and Santa Fe.
In Santa Fe, Councilor Renee Villarreal has introduced a resolution calling for the city to exit the coalition. Winding through city committees, the City Council will hear it May 26. Taos County will vote next week, while Santa Fe County makes its own decisions late this month on what sort of agreement it wants to have with the coalition.
The big issue for cities and counties is as simple as this: Their goals are not the same. What Los Alamos County needs might not be what would benefit Taos or Santa Fe counties, or what Jemez Pueblo wants.
Over the years, too, the coalition has tended to be more a booster for Los Alamos National Laboratory, while cities and counties have good reason to hold the lab to account, especially when it comes to the thorny issue of cleaning up land and rivers.
That’s on top of the much-reported financial problems at the coalition. Audits in 2018 identified spending problems, and by 2019, the Energy Department’s inspector general had recommended the agency seek some $300,000 in reimbursement because the coalition didn’t account properly for spending and engaged in lobbying.
The lack of attention to spending caused many to lose faith in the coalition — it appeared to have become a place where members would gather to enjoy perks. Those included everything from expensive meals, travel, drinks and baseball games. And all of it, of course, was on the taxpayer dime.
Such unchecked spending is why the Department of Energy is requesting the $300,000 in reimbursement and why community members began to wonder what they were receiving for their money.
Now is a good time to reassess and to form new partnerships to bring concerns about the presence of the nuclear giant to Washington, whether visiting with New Mexico’s members of Congress or the executive branch.
Los Alamos National Laboratory is in the middle of what promises to be a huge expansion — infrastructure upgrades to the tune of $5 billion, the hiring of hundreds of new workers a year and discussions about power lines or roads through national forests. This is the time for the cities, counties and tribes of Northern New Mexico to speak up about what they want to see as the lab’s footprint increases.
A toothless coalition will be less effective in delivering those concerns than independent governments speaking loudly on their own behalf. The regional coalition isn’t working. It’s time to find another way to make sure the communities of Northern New Mexico make their voices heard.
