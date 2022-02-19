A local school board election isn’t often seen as a harbinger of things to come for national politics.
Not so in 2022. A recall of three liberal school board members in San Francisco is sending shockwaves through the country’s political class.
Republicans are elated; they believe voters remain frustrated over school-related pandemic policies and have tired of a focus on race and culture in classrooms.
Democrats, as Democrats do, are fearful — too busy taking each other apart to figure out how to tell a coherent story that will win votes come November.
Both parties are forgetting this eternal message: All politics is local.
In San Francisco, experts on the ground say the drubbing of three board members who were recalled with overwhelming majorities was less about the pandemic and more about incompetence.
Parents were furious that board members were spending time renaming schools instead of planning how to get kids back in school safely. Some 44 school sites had so-called “offensive” names, including Abraham Lincoln — names the recalled board members said had to go.
The board also had removed merit-based admission to a top high school, particularly infuriating the Asian American community. As if that weren’t enough, the district is running a deficit and needs a superintendent.
This was a board with members who focused on the wrong priorities. They have paid the price.
Coupling the recall with the victory of a Republican governor in Virginia who made education a centerpiece of his campaign, the GOP believes it has a winning issue: schools.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin already has signed a statewide ban on mask mandates for districts, proclaiming he is “restoring power back to parents.”
Last week, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ended mandatory mask mandates in New Mexico, but is allowing local districts to choose what works best in individual locales.
Her abrupt decision — the most recent public health order on masks was expiring March 4 — is a clear pivot designed to put the pandemic in the rearview mirror. That might work unless the new omicron variant arrives to upset the new “normal.”
And that’s the challenge of COVID-19, a disease of mutations. Despite our fervent wishes, COVID-19 is still here, causing illness, death and crowded hospitals.
Denmark, the first country to lift all COVID-19 restrictions, has recorded more cases per capita than most other places in the world since doing so. Its COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have jumped by nearly a third. That should be a clear warning to the rest of the world to proceed cautiously. How governors and President Joe Biden navigate the difficult transition ahead will help determine not just the health of the country now, but the results of midterm elections across the country.
That’s why what happened in Virginia and San Francisco is causing consternation.
But if all politics is local, the same must be true of solutions — not just to managing the pandemic, but to the many other challenges on the minds of voters. Inflation, supply chain problems, foreign unrest, income inequality, gun violence and rising crime rates are high on the list of concerns.
And they must be addressed.
There are lessons to be learned from the San Francisco recall and for all the campaigns ahead. It’s not about mask mandates or angry parents. It’s about priorities — dealing with what matters and leaving the rest behind.
The smart politicians will do that and win.
