Is Santa Fe better off than it was four years ago?
That’s the question everyone is asking. But it’s the wrong question.
Almost no person or no city or nation is better off than four years ago. This nation has endured a presidency so toxic it ended in an attempt to overturn election results, an effort that continues to this day. Racial unrest in the summer of 2020 after the killing of George Floyd roiled the country, including here in Santa Fe. The world continues to suffer through the coronavirus pandemic; it’s going on 19 months now.
Here’s the right question: Did Santa Fe navigate the pandemic more successfully because Alan Webber was mayor? The answer to that question is a resounding yes.
Neither of Webber’s opponents has shown his ability to cope with unprecedented times. Under Webber, the city of Santa Fe reacted quickly so its local ordinances and practices endorsed state public health orders — including passing a local ordinance mandating mask wearing. People are alive today because of the city’s pandemic actions. In contrast, one opponent voted against the mask mandate on the City Council; the other went maskless on the Plaza as political theater.
Together, Santa Fe is prevailing through months of the pandemic. And it’s in no small part because of the mayor’s leadership. In a crisis, he demonstrated his worth. Santa Fe’s vaccination rate is among the highest in the country, with 81.7 percent of residents completing the shots and 91.8 percent with one shot. The city was instrumental in getting vaccines to high-risk populations and ensuring that all residents had an opportunity to be protected. Santa Fe handed out 100,000 free masks.
Setting up an emergency shelter for people who lacked homes meant the disease did not spread among the city’s most vulnerable population. For long-term solutions, Santa Fe has joined the Built for Zero program, which addresses reducing homelessness permanently.
It’s this ability to act in the moment while seeking long-term answers that sets Webber apart. The first “strong” mayor in Santa Fe’s history, Webber has had to define the job while at the same time dealing with a plague of crises. Just months after his election in 2018, the city experienced a 1,000-year flood, requiring immediate emergency assistance and, later, dollars invested to improve arroyos and channels to reduce likelihood of future floods. Then came COVID-19 in March 2020, with the summer of 2020 exacerbated by racial tensions across the country.
That unrest, culminating in the toppling of the Plaza obelisk in October 2020, led to the low point in Webber’s administration — the police backing away as individuals tore down a monument dedicated to soldiers who fought in New Mexico Civil War battles and the Indian wars.
It’s not that the monument wasn’t controversial; the words of a plaque hailing “heroes” who vanquished “savage” Indians had long been a flashpoint even though a bystander had scratched out the racist term back in the 1970s. The violent manner of the obelisk’s destruction, though, shook the city. The fallout lingers a year later, and resolving tensions must be a focus of any mayor, with the Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process already established to find a solution.
And that’s just one challenge of the next four years. Webber’s first-term agenda emphasized building more houses and apartments; he’s done that, adding some 3,000 housing units and putting $3 million in the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund so more people who work in Santa Fe can afford to live here. With the City Council, he has made strides in making Santa Fe a more sustainable city, moving the city fleet to electric vehicles, beginning the conversion of 9,000 streetlights to energy-efficient fixtures and adapting nine facilities to renewable energy with 17 more being converted.
He backed a resolution to begin the city’s 40-year and 80-year water planning to ensure that when the faucet turns, water will flow.
Webber can point to the start of construction on the Southside Teen Center under his administration, modernization of city technology so complaints can be reported and tracked faster, and the establishment of an Alternative Response Unit to answer emergency calls so people in crisis receive the help they need. His administration raised police salaries an average of 20 percent at the start of his term and added recruitment bonuses of $15,000 for later transfers in the department.
There are clear successes, but let’s speak plainly: Webber’s first term was pockmarked with mistakes.
Too often, even before the pandemic, he became bogged down in handling the regular business of the city. He needed to listen more, particularly to those who disagree with him. The city’s financial audit was late two years running. Not acceptable. Decisions on the midtown campus have crawled, with little progress made and too many deliberations purposely hidden from the public. Santa Fe must move more nimbly in ordinary times, not just in crisis, whether determining the future of the campus or setting up citywide systems that catch small problems before they balloon. Leaders must be more open in sharing information with the press and the public.
To be sure, both successes and failures occurred during a pandemic, when people were ordered to stay at home and even city workers got sidelined. Staffing shortages are severe everywhere, including at City Hall. A novice mayor and a worldwide crisis hardly provided the perfect prescription for a first term. Given a second term, a more seasoned Webber can build on successes, shore up failures and be the mayor Santa Fe needs. For mayor of Santa Fe, The New Mexican endorses Alan Webber.
Alan Webber has failed as a mayor. This says it all:
" Too often, even before the pandemic, he became bogged down in handling the regular business of the city. He needed to listen more, particularly to those who disagree with him. The city's financial audit was late two years running. Not acceptable. Decisions on the midtown campus have crawled, with little progress made and too many deliberations purposely hidden from the public. Santa Fe must move more nimbly in ordinary times, not just in crisis, whether determining the future of the campus or setting up citywide systems that catch small problems before they balloon. Leaders must be more open in sharing information with the press and the public."
The pandemic provides a smokescreen for Webber’s poor performance.
I’m saddened that the Santa Fe New Mexican can’t see that.
Here’s the beauty, though: the newspaper doesn’t vote. Residents do.
I urge every eligible voter to get out there and vote for their candidate of choice. Do your research and due diligence. If you do that, I’m confident you’ll see Webber is the wrong choice for Santa Fe to move forward.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
