Improving the education of children in New Mexico is a common goal, but one in which even the most ardent boosters admit the state falls short.

Key to improving learning outcomes is figuring out what interventions work.

Common sense and research tells us that having trained teachers with adequate supplies makes a difference. Children need to be fed and rested before they start the school day. Schools should be clean, safe and welcoming with a principal who is a leader and an inspiration.

