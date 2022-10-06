Improving the education of children in New Mexico is a common goal, but one in which even the most ardent boosters admit the state falls short.
Key to improving learning outcomes is figuring out what interventions work.
Common sense and research tells us that having trained teachers with adequate supplies makes a difference. Children need to be fed and rested before they start the school day. Schools should be clean, safe and welcoming with a principal who is a leader and an inspiration.
But leadership matters at the very top, with the job of superintendent of schools one of the most important. An elected school board hires the superintendent; it’s perhaps a board’s most important function. But in New Mexico, we are not keeping superintendents on the job long enough to make a difference.
Those are the findings of a study conducted by Stan Rounds, executive director of the New Mexico Coalition of Educational Leaders. He estimates two years is about the average tenure of a New Mexico school superintendent. That’s not long enough to make an impact.
“The district is going to be spearheaded more often than not by the superintendent," Rounds told The New Mexican in a story earlier this week. "Change that position out every two years, and it's very difficult to sustain long-term momentum. If you ran a corporation and changed its goal, its direction, every two years, I wonder how well it would do."
Contrast the reality of all too many districts to the experience in the Rio Rancho Public Schools, where Superintendent Sue Cleveland took the top spot when the district began in the 1990s. Cleveland is still there in 2022, and her district almost certainly is better for it. Rio Rancho's graduation rate of just over 87 percent — above the state average — and student proficiency rates are far above most other districts.
Consistent leadership matters.
Here’s what Cleveland had to say on a superintendent’s tenure: "When you are turning over [a superintendent] every one or two years everyone ... thinks, 'This too shall pass,' so no one gets involved emotionally or culturally. You need three years [minimum] in place.”
During the past school year, New Mexico districts had 37 new superintendents. That's in a state where there are only 89 school districts. This year, it’s 15. Recruiting and keeping top-notch educational leaders has to be a focus of efforts to improve schools.
Public Education Department Secretary Kurt Steinhaus told the Legislative Finance Committee the pool of potential superintendents is shrinking and acknowledged turnover is a problem.
Identifying that challenge is an important first step in fixing it. With additional pressures on top bosses, more needs to be done to make their jobs attractive. Raising pay is always one solution, but so is offering mentorships and support. And it's also important to identify the elephant in the room: meddlesome school boards and school board members can often run off superintendent talent before they've had a chance to flourish.
Retired superintendents live all across New Mexico, and could be an important resource, especially for fledgling superintendents — and at times, board members. School boards have to understand their job is to supervise the superintendent and determine policy, not run the district on a day-to-day basis.
In Santa Fe, Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez is in his second year. The district is switching to standards-based grading and is expanding vocational and career education pathways. A child care center for district employees is up and running. Soon, a board-led conversation on reimagining education in Santa Fe Public Schools will start.
Chavez’s participation — not just this year but for several years — will be a key part of making these initiatives successful.
Districts both large and small need a firm guiding hand. When that hand changes too quickly, momentum is lost and progress stalled. If we want to keep improving education for New Mexico schoolchildren, their leaders need to stick around.