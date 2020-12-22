Tucked into the massive congressional legislation passed Monday night is this bright spot — museums honoring women and Latinos are going to happen sooner rather than later.
The two additions to the Smithsonian Institution will focus on the stories of Hispanics and women in the United States, culminating years of effort from supporters to get these museums built.
Museum authorization had passed the House on a voice vote and was heading for approval in the U.S. Senate when Utah Sen. Mike Lee held it up. When legislation is being fast-tracked, all it takes is one naysayer to stop the process. Lee decided museums dedicated to particular groups would divide the country further. His recalcitrance meant building museums to expand the telling of American history — more complete stories — were going to have to wait.
By folding the Smithsonian Women’s History Museum Act and the National Museum of the American Latino Act into the $900 billion year-end spending bill, supporters put both initiatives back on track. Of course, the president needs to sign the bill.
Much remains to be done. Museums take years to plan, curate and create, but authorization means the next phase of work can start.
The American Latino museum will focus on the contributions of Latinos to the American story, especially important since the Smithsonian itself has reported it had displayed a pattern of “willful neglect” in ignoring the contributions of Americans of Hispanic descent in both hiring staff and in exhibitions.
At the American women’s history museum, the focus will be on documenting the contributions of women while recognizing “diverse perspectives.” That the museum was approved on the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage adds sweetness to the passage of this legislation. In January, the first female vice president will be sworn in, another step forward for women in the United States.
With congressional approval in place, the focus will switch to finding museum sites — in Washington, D.C., on the National Mall. Money will have to be raised, too, with private donations being added to public funding to build both museums, a 50-50 split.
In 2011, a presidential commission estimated a Smithsonian Latino museum would cost $600 million, while the Congressional Budget Office estimated last year that a women’s museum would cost $375 million over nine years.
Hard work remains, in other words. Budgets are going to be tight as the country fights its way out of the pandemic-caused economic woes. But celebrating our common history by sharing the contributions of all Americans is a worthwhile use of federal and private dollars. It’s how we become more, not less, united.
