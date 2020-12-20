Christmas is just a few days away. And in this stressful year, we’re sure many people are finishing their shopping at the last minute.
That means it’s time to look at what is available locally, since getting gifts shipped on time is unlikely so close to the big day.
But what an opportunity to see how businesses and shops in Santa Fe are innovating.
Shopping locally will help our friends and neighbors stay afloat during this difficult pandemic year. Whether purchasing restaurant gift certificates for use when in-person dining opens up (or for takeout now) or finding hand-crafted gifts from local artists (try their websites or social media sites), there are many possibilities for spending money that keep those dollars at home.
Particularly useful this week might be buying a friend or relative a takeout holiday winner. Restaurants, continuing to adapt to the pandemic, are stepping up their takeout offerings for Christmas just as they did at Thanksgiving. It's a great respite from cooking and cleaning.
Small stores are open, with numbers limited, but there are ways to shop early and avoid crowds. Many local business operators are now offering curbside service. Think of your favorite shops and see what they are offering.
Shopping close to home has several advantages; first and foremost that it helps the people who are struggling most because of the pandemic. We have supported sensible public health rules — including shopping restrictions — but it has been heartbreaking to see that people’s livelihoods are at risk. We can help ease the pain of the past few months by spending money close to home.
Choices are varied — independent bookstores, museum shops, spas, self-care businesses, local farm goods and, of course, the many individual artists who create hand-made products that will bring beauty to the lucky recipients. With Santa Fe’s robust brewing scene, craft beer is a wonderful choice, or perhaps a bottle of local wine. Local music shops can provide instruments, lessons or new sheet music — not to mention tips about which singers, bands or instrumentalists are putting out albums or performing virtually. Musicians, just like artists, are having difficulty making ends meet during the pandemic.
The choices are nearly endless — including purchasing New Mexican-made food goods online to ship to out-of-state family. The chile might not arrive until the new year, but what a wonderful way to start the year — the lucky gift recipient can make a big pot of posole, seasoned with red or green chile.
For people who have all they need and are ready to rent a storage unit to put stuff away, the giving season can be an opportunity to contribute to the greater good.
Donate to a charity in a loved one’s name or memory. Take socks or gloves to the local shelter. Write letters to people in long-term care; the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department has joined with various organizations to connect letter writers and people who are isolated through the Create and Connect campaign.
Even after the holidays, sign up to volunteer in person, whether helping animals at a local shelter or assisting in food giveaways. New Mexico’s food banks, including The Food Depot in Santa Fe, could use more in-person volunteers to help deal with increased need.
Whether shopping locally or assisting your neighbor, the giving season is the perfect time to help close to home. It keeps shoppers out of big-box stores, makes gifts more individually directed and, in the end, helps create a better community for all of us.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.