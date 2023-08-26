Visits of the Fiesta Court to Santa Fe Public Schools are a way to share culture and tradition with the district’s youngsters, also instilling a sense of pride in Hispanic students whose ancestors participated in the first commemorations.

Or, they are an unfortunate celebration of colonization — recalling the defeat of local Pueblo Indians and a painful reminder for Indigenous students and families, whether from local tribes or elsewhere.

Regardless of your perspective, less than two weeks before the 2023 Santa Fe Fiesta is the wrong time to change plans involving Fiesta Court visits to public schools. But with a spectacularly tone-deaf sense of timing, that’s precisely what the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education is mulling.

