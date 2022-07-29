A sweet goodbye: J. Patrick Lannan Jr. left this world Wednesday, his wife and daughter by his side. At 83, the man who ran a foundation dedicated to cultural freedom, creativity and diversity has departed.

His Lannan Foundation enriched Santa Fe with a long series of readings and events designed to spur conversation and reflection through more than two decades. Tens of thousands of people have attended Lannan Foundation affairs, listening to authors, poets, activists, scholars and thinkers. The Readings and Conversations offered moments to reflect, time to pause and think. Amid the noise of modern life, that pause is essential.

These weren’t events for the elite, either. For years, tickets were $6. Now they are $8, but affordable even for people with little spare change in their pockets. Retired seniors on a fixed income or young people with only a minimum wage job could attend and hear great thinkers of our day.

