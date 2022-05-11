For decades, the Lannan Foundation has brought great minds and critical thinkers to Santa Fe, invested in Native communities, championed literacy and supported writing fellow residencies — giving away millions with generosity and purpose.
Now, the family operation has announced it will be closing up shop in the next 10 years, spending some $150 million as it shuts down. How exactly that will unfold is being discussed among the board and foundation executives.
Started in 1960 by investment banker J. Patrick Lannan Sr. as a means of acquiring and displaying his contemporary art collection, the foundation evolved over the years.
In 1986, it moved from Florida to Los Angeles, where grant-making programs started. There was the art program, then literacy efforts. When the foundation began its Indigenous communities program in 1994, it prompted Lannan to relocate to Santa Fe in 1997. Foundation officials moved where many of the people they wanted to serve lived — and by doing so, had a profound effect on the community.
Lannan’s Readings & Conversations featured many of the world’s top authors and thinkers. For less than 10 bucks, anyone in Santa Fe could sit at the Lensic Performing Arts Center and hear discussions about writing, inspiration and the important issues of the day. Just this week, renowned poet Arthur Sze and writer Forrest Gander were on stage at the Lensic for a thoughtful discussion.
Through its Indigenous communities grants, Lannan gave money to federally recognized Indian tribes doing the work of renewal at home. Locally, money has gone to support the Traditional Native American Farmers Association, a group seeking to reinvigorate agriculture and provide economic opportunities for Native farmers.
A residency program for writers and activists in 1998 attracted some 360 fellows to Marfa, Texas, where they could work in the open spaces of far West Texas. As one residency fellow wrote in a testimonial: “With no expectation to be anywhere and no interruptions caused by the usual responsibilities in my everyday life, I was afforded the time, the space and the quiet to just think.”
Thinking was a critical part of much of the Lannan Foundation’s efforts — the lectures were designed to expand boundaries and create discussion.
Audience members were there not just to listen, but to absorb and think, taking lessons learned out into the community. In a world of sound bites and quick takes, a full house sitting to hear intellectuals talking — not shouting over each other — offered an oasis in a world of noise.
Such space for contemplation will be missed. Yet the lessons from Lannan remain. Discussions are recorded and can be rewatched. It’s easy to review the lists of literary honorees, or see how tribal communities were affected by Lannan grants. The ideals of cultural freedom for all are worthy of preservation, if not through a foundation, through the actions of individuals and organizations.
Other groups can come together to offer programs featuring writers and original thinkers — the upcoming Santa Fe Literary Festival certainly will provide plenty of thought-provoking material for after-festival debate.
Such debate is essential in today’s complicated world. The work of the Lannan Foundation remains unfinished — the human condition remains a work in progress. We know this: Modern humans need time away from the 24/7 outrage cycle. They need to think, to contemplate, to reflect. That gift from the Lannan Foundation is worth carrying forward in the years to come.