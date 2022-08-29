The numbers are staggering.

In four years, Los Alamos National Laboratory's budget has gone from $2.5 billion to more than $4 billion, with thoughts it could rise to $4.5 billion the next time Congress signs the check for the next fiscal year.

Also in 2018, the lab hovered around 12,000 employees. Now there are about 15,000 — in an era when hiring and keeping employees is probably harder than it's ever been. Even so, 3,000 workers in four years.

