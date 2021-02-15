Los Alamos National Laboratory will be renting space in downtown Santa Fe — the first time in 58 years the laboratory will have a physical presence here.
That bothers some in Santa Fe. To them, the business of nuclear weapons is wrong in general and particularly for Santa Fe. When lab officials announced they wanted to rent space in a refurbished midtown campus last year, the outrage was as palpable as it was predictable. But as midtown got stuck in neutral, the lab has found another place to set up shop. A couple-dozen protesters took to the streets last week to argue the lab is not welcome here.
We disagree.
The lab announced last week it will lease office space in the former Descartes Labs headquarters, the Firestone Building at North Guadalupe and West Alameda streets. The successful tech company sent people home to work remotely at the start of the pandemic and doesn’t plan to return to physical offices for the time being.
With LANL taking over the lease, Santa Fe’s economy will receive a needed shot in the arm. Dozens of lab employees at work downtown will mean increased activity in the heart of town. Dollars spent locally will help struggling businesses at a time when the economy is starting to open up.
The lab plans to lease 28,000 square feet in the Firestone Building, more than the 18,000 square feet Descartes Labs was using. The Santa Fe office will include the Dorothy McKibbin Conference Center, named after the woman who for 20 years ran the lab’s office at 109 E. Palace Ave.
It’s a tribute to a time when Santa Fe was the gateway to the Manhattan Project, where employees checked in before they could make their way to the top-secret war effort.
Over the decades since scientists raced to build the world’s first atomic bomb, the relationship between Santa Fe and the Hill has waxed and waned. Critics point out that despite the billions spent at Los Alamos, the poverty of Northern New Mexico stays constant. There is opposition to weapons work, concern about waste and cleanup, but also appreciation for the pure science occurring at LANL.
In recent years, the lab has made a concerted effort to do more business with New Mexico companies, reporting last week that it spent a record $413 million in procurement contracts with small New Mexico businesses during the 2020 federal fiscal year ending Sept. 30.
Spending was up 43 percent from the $289 million that went to New Mexico small businesses in 2019, with lab Director Thom Mason indicating even more dollars will go to local businesses in 2021.
Additionally, an independent study from the University of New Mexico Bureau of Business and Economic Research has credited the lab with creating 24,169 jobs in New Mexico while contributing $3.1 billion a year to the state economy.
The laboratory is an economic powerhouse, however you slice it. Some 12,690 employees, whose total labor income adds up to $1.34 billion, live in the seven-county region that includes Santa Fe County, the UNM report concluded.
Now, more of those employees will be working in downtown Santa Fe, at a time when too many office spaces are vacant. Descartes Labs — a spinoff company from the lab — loses the burden of a lease it doesn’t need and can renegotiate the state and city grants it received to locate in Santa Fe. This frees up Descartes Labs to find other office space when conditions are right.
LANL, in turn, can have the space it needs, releasing offices on the Hill for other operations. A mix of workers will work from the Santa Fe office, including the “community partnerships” team that works with public schools, colleges, local governments, nonprofits and high-tech industries. Think of the opportunity for other downtown workers to run into LANL workers and scientists at a lunch counter, exchanging ideas and learning from each other.
The lease is for 10 years, giving stability both to the lab and the property owners — and bringing necessary traffic to downtown, with as many as 75 people scheduled to work in Santa Fe.
These are dollars Santa Fe desperately needs right about now. Welcome, Los Alamos National Laboratory employees. We’re glad to have you.
