The energy transition is happening in New Mexico.
And this week, a Northern New Mexico rural electric cooperative hit an important milestone showing what is possible — 100 percent of daytime power across its service area will be produced with solar energy. Oh, and it will be less expensive for consumers.
If Kit Carson Electric Cooperative can do it, so can other utilities.
The transition from fossil fuels supplying energy to renewable sources providing the power did not happen overnight. It took planning, investment, commitment and patience.
In 2002, Kit Carson CEO Luis A. Reyes Jr. strategically began adding solar energy for the distribution grid that serves Taos, Rio Arriba and Colfax counties. By 2010, cooperative members had voted to aspire toward a goal of 100 percent renewable energy. The path forward was unclear, but the will to get there undaunted.
Kit Carson continued building infrastructure, establishing the first community solar array. The co-op left its energy supplier, which had limited solar generation to 5 percent, hardly enough to meet Kit Carson’s goals.
Guzman Energy of Colorado, Kit Carson’s new partner, has supported the cooperative’s goals and is providing more predictable prices for energy. That ended the continual cycle of rate increases.
By 2017, it became clear producing daytime power using solar energy was achievable. This week, as the co-op switched on the new $37 million Taos Mesa Solar Array, the 100 percent solar daytime goal was realized. Making it possible was the brand new 15-megawatt solar array involving 43,600-plus panels over 170 acres.
It’s about nine miles west of Taos. Already, the cooperative already had 17 other solar arrays, which combined have been producing 21 megawatts. From Questa north to Colorado, the goal of 100 percent solar power energy during daylight hours had been a reality for the past 1½ years.
The solar grid was built one step at a time.
With the new array up and running, Kit Carson now can provide 48 percent of power to its 30,000 members using solar, a hefty increase from about 20 percent. There’s enough battery storage, too, to provide four hours of power during an outage, on a cloudy day or after dark.
The bottom line for customers? Instead of buying solar systems for a home or business, the cost burden is carried by the cooperative, not the individual. What’s more, co-op CEO Reyes is anticipating a utility bill reduction of up to 25 percent. Solar energy is going to save money in a part of New Mexico where some people live paycheck to paycheck.
The solar energy produced by Kit Carson also fulfills goals in the state’s Energy Transition Act — which has set a target of 50 percent of power from renewable energy by 2030.
Kit Carson has shown other utilities — especially member-owned cooperatives — how to move from fossil fuels to renewable energy. So much so, it is partnering with the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory to build a template for others to follow in pursuing solar energy production.
This is a bright day, highlighting New Mexico’s brilliant energy future. The energy transition is real, it’s happening and, as Kit Carson has shown, it’s possible.