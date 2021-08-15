Santa Fe’s children are back in school. And to help them get started, many groups have held drives to gather school supplies and collect backpacks so kids have what they need from the moment the bell rings.
After the first week, it’s possible to better assess what else our children need that families might not be able to provide.
It turns out, many kids still need a boost to get started on the right foot.
On Friday, Communities in Schools of New Mexico sent out an urgent email asking for donations to help buy clothing and shoes for children in Santa Fe.
Site coordinator Andel Trujillo of Salazar Elementary saw the need and acted quickly, starting the Urgent Shoe & Clothing Fund. But it’s more than one school; Trujillo wasn’t alone among school coordinators noticing children lacked suitable shoes and clothes.
“Yesterday I had a family with three siblings who needed shoes, and another kid was wearing sneakers that were torn and her feet were squeezed in way too tight,” Angelica Suarez of Sweeney Elementary School said.
Santa Fe being Santa Fe, the fund by Friday afternoon had brought in more than $3,300 toward a $10,000 goal.
Still, the need remains, and as difficult as the pandemic has been for so many families, worrying about a child going to school in torn jeans or tight shoes should not be another concern. As for kids, all they should be concerned about is learning and making friends.
That’s the whole point of Communities in Schools — an organization designed to make sure issues outside the classroom don’t affect learning inside the classroom. Children who are hungry, tired, abused or otherwise in trouble need extra resources to reach their potential.
By supporting children, the organization also helps teachers and administrators. That way, they can focus on helping each child succeed academically. The Communities in Schools site coordinators assist families in finding social services, rent support, food and other necessities when they are without. They serve as the community’s eyes in the school, making sure our city is raising its children well.
Currently Communities in Schools serves 11 public schools and 6,000-plus children in Santa Fe and Rio Arriba counties. With community support all children will succeed. But help will come only when the community knows what is needed.
Right now, children in Santa Fe schools and their parents need help buying clothing and shoes. Let’s step up so children get what they need in the moment. And each moment, one piled on the other, will help ensure success of all kids over the long term.
