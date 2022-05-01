With people isolated and gatherings limited over the past two years, Santa Fe parents and children have done without many familiar activities. Children growing up in Santa Fe experience many constants — time spent at the Santa Fe Children's Museum, story time at the library, watching Joe Hayes tell stories or attending concerts that share the joy of music.
Another sign the world is returning to whatever its new normal will be starts this week with the first of four performances from the Santa Fe Opera's Opera Makes Sense Family Concerts, created for children ages 3 to 5. The series kicks off at 2 p.m. Friday at the Southside Branch Library.
With the combination of storytelling and music, the series opens up the world of opera to young children. Best of all, the singers are not much older than the audience, with performances and readings done by The Young Voices of The Santa Fe Opera — high school students interested in studying classical music at a high level.
The performances by young people show what is possible, and, someday, one of the young children watching will grow up to be a singer. Just watch. Built for a child's attention span at 30 to 45 minutes, even the youngest wrigglers will be absorbed by the music and words.
The idea is to plant a seed, exposing children to sounds and experiences that enrich their lives. A second performance will occur May 13 at the Main Library, with two more in June; one on June 3 at the Southside Branch Library and a fourth, June 17 at the La Farge Branch Library. For busy parents, the 30 to 45 minutes of music offers a chance to relax. That's always a welcome gift in our stressful, chaotic world.
The series for young children is one of several outreach programs by the Santa Fe Opera for area children and families. During the coronavirus pandemic, Opera Makes Sense could be viewed at the opera website — videos of the performances are still there, and worth watching. You can see them at santafeopera.org/community/opera-makes-sense/.
Most young singers in the four videos were presenting performances they had recorded for college auditions. Singing is for entertainment and joy, but also, can be a field of study and potential career. More immediately, their heartfelt performances were a way of creating community despite distance.
Now, the distance is no more. In-person performances are back, and Santa Fe children — as they have been doing for decades — can be introduced to classical music courtesy of the Santa Fe Opera. That's something to sing about.