If it takes a village to raise a child, it might take an entire state to support children and their education during this pandemic.
With a surge in coronavirus cases, courtesy of the fast-spreading omicron variant, schools in New Mexico are facing staffing shortages so severe they can’t operate in person. Teachers, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, school staff — all the people who keep the doors open and the operations running — have been affected. Students are sick, too, with increased absences affecting classroom learning.
Many districts, including Santa Fe Public Schools, had resumed remote learning. Starting Monday, SFPS will return to in-person learning; officials say cases are declining and the district has been assured test capacity is adequate to handle demand.
For Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, returning children to a semblance of normal — and that means school in person, with their teachers and friends — is essential.
That’s why she has announced an initiative — Supporting Teachers and Families — through which state employees and members of the New Mexico National Guard can volunteer to staff schools.
Public Education Secretary-designate Kurt Steinhaus estimates that across the state, schools are short 900 workers. Santa Fe Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez says his district could use 85 substitutes. Alamogordo Public Schools already has requested 30 National Guardsmen be deployed to assist as substitute teachers.
While the idea of a soldier in a classroom has unsettled some, it’s likely the men and women who step up to substitute won’t be wearing uniforms. That’s up to individual schools. They will not be armed.
Besides, members of the National Guard have other skills schools need right now — they can drive buses, cook meals and back up school nurses. The civilians who volunteer for the Guard have a variety of skills useful in a crisis — and a crisis is what the state faces.
Lujan Grisham also wants state workers to volunteer — she’s ready to take a turn teaching herself — after they receive substitute teacher licenses.
The process is being streamlined by the Public Education Department, and the state is waiving license fees through March. State workers who volunteer to teach will receive administrative leave, and both their work and that of Guard members will be free to districts.
For anyone who has been curious about teaching, the crisis offers opportunity. Adults can sign up, receive credentials and get to work.
As an aside, we would encourage districts to recruit college-age students — adults 18 and older can substitute teach at elementary schools but must be 21 and older for middle and high schools. With many college students learning online, many could spend a day a week substituting without affecting their studies. They'd also earn money and perhaps find a new career.
Let’s be clear, though. Having hundreds of volunteers show up in classrooms just to keep the doors open is hardly optimal — teaching is a profession, one that takes years to learn. But let’s also be honest: Substitute teachers in the best of times often lack training; they are there so class can go on. That reality has just been multiplied.
With dozens of schools and some 17 districts reverting to remote learning, business as usual is not working if schools are going to operate in person. The lessons of the pandemic are clear: Children do better in a classroom, with a trained and qualified teacher leading the lessons.
What the governor is suggesting keeps kids in the classroom, but without the trained teacher in most instances. It’s not a perfect solution. But in these trying times, perfect solutions are in short supply.
Using a community of smart, caring adults to step in as substitute teachers could get us through the current staffing crisis. And who knows? Perhaps a young Guard member will stand in front of a second grade class and realize a different future.
In this troubled present, we welcome a state where everyone pitches in to make sure our children are safe, in school and back to as close to normal as this pandemic will allow.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.