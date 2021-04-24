Every opening during a pandemic causes more risk. That’s always been understood. Open restaurants for diners, shops for customers or gyms for exercisers, and the number of coronavirus cases increases.
And so it is, with public schools, where in-person education is prompting an increase in cases among school-age children. Santa Fe Public Schools has seen 15 cases among staff and students since April 6, with 12 testing positive in the last week. One employee is included in the total.
When President Joe Biden pushed for public schools to open across the country — and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham followed suit — there was a calculation based on a need for children to have a semblance of normalcy, plus catch up on learning.
It’s still the right formula.
Opening schools with many children still learning remotely is offering excellent experience for what likely will be a full reopening come fall. Yes, children are wearing masks, distancing and washing hands more than ever. Surveillance testing for teachers is in place. All the protocols that will enable schools to open and remain that way for in-person learning are being worked out. This spring, as much as anything, is a trial run.
But none of that is to say there are guarantees in reopening schools, or that they’ll always be completely safe. The uptick in cases shows the risks. Different COVID-19 variants are here, too, strains that seem to be hitting children harder. One reason scientists thought schools were safe to operate is that the disease did not seem to strike children with the force it did adults. That may be changing, and the decision to keep schools open has to be one that can be reevaluated as necessary.
As Santa Fe Superintendent Veronica García pointed out last week, neither Santa Fe nor the country is through the pandemic yet.
Across the state, 16 schools have had to return to remote learning because of COVID-19, according to the Public Education Department. So far, it’s unclear whether students are being infected away from school. More study is being done, but it really is essential to trace where infections are occurring.
Meanwhile, parents, students and school staff members need to take care. In Las Cruces, we saw the idiocy of parents who decided to conduct a “secret prom” for students at Mayfield High School.
The gathering was discovered after prom-goers — well over the allowed number for indoor mass gatherings — posted shots of the party. Of course, almost no one was wearing masks. It has always been likely that teens, so used to being with friends, might break pandemic guidelines and hang out with people not from their households.
Parties are not uncommon, even when teens should know better. But adults should not be assisting young people in breaking rules that keep the larger community safe.
The students are facing no disciplinary action. But perhaps the attendees at this prom could step up and volunteer to be vaccinated — shots are being recommended right now for individuals as young as 16. This ill-conceived prom could be a chance to give back and make the community safer by spreading the word about why everyone who can should take their shots.
One reason public schools have been able to open at all is that teachers and staff members — the adults who are most at risk from COVID-19 — were vaccinated. In many ways, their appearance at schools has allowed us to see the finish line of this pandemic.
That’s why it’s important for schools to remain open when at all possible. There will be risks, and there may be setbacks, but students and teachers have come too far to let up now.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.