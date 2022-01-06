Public schools in New Mexico are in a hard place right now — attempting to remain open as the pandemic rages, while also dealing with extreme staffing shortages. In Santa Fe, Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez has said the district will do all it can to keep in-person school open.
At the same time, though, he said Santa Fe Public Schools also will be “watching the numbers to make sure we're making a very educated decision."
He and members of the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education also should think about this: It’s not just numbers of cases, but the actual experience for children in schools.
Just as we acknowledge that remote learning and isolation can damage children, being in school where fear of contagion and disease is rampant can also be harmful. Learning is complicated when you’re worried about becoming sick or making someone you love ill.
Consider, too, that it’s increasingly difficult to find acceptable substitute teachers, not to mention making sure enough bus drivers, cafeteria workers and other staff are on hand. The day is coming when a school can’t open because not enough adults are available to run the place.
It’s also possible that remote learning will stack up well against being in school with an undertrained substitute, especially on days when classes are combined because enough teachers aren’t available. Such crowding also can increase the possibility of spreading COVID-19, especially considering how infectious the omicron variety is. It might be necessary, for the time being, to run hybrid models so there is a remote option to protect kids and staff.
Like so much during this pandemic, few good choices are available for parents, administrators, teachers and school board members.
Santa Fe is more fortunate than many places in the United States. The district has spent money improving air circulation and offers a robust testing regiment to catch cases of COVID-19. A dashboard on the district website, www.sfps.info, contains current information about cases, both numbers and locations.
Our teachers and district staff are going above and beyond the call of duty in trying to educate children in the middle of a pandemic.
To Chavez, we say this: There is no shame in taking the district to remote learning because of too many cases or a lack of teaching staff. Omicron spreads quickly, and it is entirely possible the district won’t have enough teachers at specific schools for them to stay open.
Be ready to go remote, do so quickly and don’t apologize for safeguarding the health and safety of teachers, staff and students. Board members should be ready to support remote learning if conditions on the ground make it necessary.
Meanwhile, schools should continue to stress vaccinations for staff and students. These shots, after all, limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect against the worst cases.
It has become popular in the United States for pundits and politicians to demonize teachers and their unions, claiming that these caring adults are not putting children first. That’s bunk. Teachers want to teach. Most would rather do so in person than remotely. But teachers also want to safeguard their health and the well-being of loved ones. They want children to feel safe at school. None of that is unreasonable.
What is unreasonable is expecting schools to function normally while a pandemic rages. These are not normal times. Chavez, his staff and district employees are to be commended for focusing first on children. The time is coming, though, when putting kids first could mean keeping children out of harm’s way, learning at home until the danger is past.
