A certain Mr. Smith became famous in the Jimmy Stewart film for taking on the establishment in Washington, D.C.
Today, that maverick would be named Cori Bush.
The U.S. representative from Missouri refused to accept that millions of her fellow Americans would lose their homes in the middle of a coronavirus surge. A moratorium on evicting people who were behind on their rent was set to expire July 31, and Bush would not let that happen.
Instead of returning home Friday for the seven-week summer recess, Bush took a sleeping bag and lawn chair and began a sit-in on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.
She stayed put until Tuesday, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it would extend the federal eviction moratorium another 60 days — limiting it to areas overrun with the delta strain of the coronavirus.
Given the spread, that’s most of the country.
The two-month grace period should give states and local governments time to distribute $46 billion in federal rental assistance. The money is there. Use it.
Because Bush refused to give up, families with children do not have to start the school year sleeping in their cars or on the couches of friends. Landlords also will benefit. They need rent dollars to pay their own mortgages.
That the eviction moratorium was allowed to expire is inexcusable. President Joe Biden had wanted Congress to deal with it, knowing an extension through executive action likely would be overturned in court. The first moratorium was upheld in part because it was close to expiration; overturning it was hardly worthwhile.
But without enough votes for Congress to act, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed Biden to have the CDC extend the moratorium and protect millions of renters.
Executive action was necessary. In a public health emergency — and in a new, critical stage due to of a fast-spreading variant — putting people on the street is not just cruel but unsafe.
To stop the spread of COVID-19, people need to be at home, have running water and keep at a distance from others. Those are luxuries to people living in cars or crowded in shelters.
Biden had to act, and if Bush and Pelosi pushed him into it, good for them.
Bush brought all her community organizing skills to the task, with more activists and progressive members of Congress joining her. As someone who herself has been evicted, she understood the threat facing her fellow citizens.
The moratorium expiration was potentially less devastating in New Mexico, where a number of state and local rules remain in place to protect renters.
As Kyra Ochoa of the city of Santa Fe told a Zoom gathering last month, “We have recognized from the beginning that keeping people in their homes is a public health necessity during the pandemic.”
According to the Chainbreaker Collective group, some 5,700 people in Santa Fe could face eviction if they can’t pay back rent once the various eviction bans expire. Across the state, housing experts estimate some 60,000 to 80,000 households could be affected.
The state Supreme Court will decide when to lift the state moratorium. Before that happens, spend the money. The Associated Press reported last month the state and two major counties have some $170 million to help tenants catch up on rent. Only about $3 million has been distributed so far; many people have not applied.
The key in the next weeks and months is to help people apply for rental assistance before it is too late. At renthelpnm.org, there are instructions to help people navigate the system — landlords can apply directly, too. The money can go to back rent, current rent, future rent, even utility bills and other expenses associated with running a household.
By sitting down in protest, Cori Bush has bought millions of Americans time to catch up on bills. Now, it’s up to state and local governments to spend the funds — already allocated — so people are safe in their homes.
