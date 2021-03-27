The city of Santa Fe plans to spend $2.75 million to upgrade 5,500 streetlights. This move will replace outdated high-pressure sodium lights with LEDs, yielding what the city hopes will be a 60 percent energy savings.
Gone will be the burned-out fixtures and those that only work intermittently. The city has a contract with Dalkia Energy Solutions to install the fixtures, then maintain them at $179,000 per year — part of a larger energy-saving public works project.
If this expensive project is done right, it will be a happy legacy for Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council. If it is done wrong, residents will be reminded of the project’s shortcomings every time the sun sets.
Too much light at night, or the wrong kind of light, can interfere with people’s sleep patterns and damage their health. It is hard on wildlife. It obstructs our view of the stars.
The relighting plan calls for fixtures that are shielded. That means less light to trespass into residents’ bedroom windows; good news. But glare isn’t the only problem. The city’s initial plans called for new fixtures that emit a bluer light than do our current yellower-light-emitting streetlamps. Blue light scatters more, so rays that could be lighting what needs to be illuminated, like streets and sidewalks, end up illuminating the atmosphere.
One city, Davis, Calif., installed these bluer-light-emitting fixtures as part of an LED program, and because of public outcry, ended up having to replace many of the new streetlamps at a cost of $350,000.
LED fixtures that emit less blue light are readily available. They are acceptable to companies and state agencies that may have input into Santa Fe’s project: the state Department of Transportation and Public Service Company of New Mexico.
These fixtures have been installed in Arizona communities: Tucson, Flagstaff and Sedona. The streets there are just as safe as they are in cities like Albuquerque, which purchased brighter, bluer lights.
At the same time LED lights are installed in residential neighborhoods, they can be fitted with sensors that dim them after midnight — more cost savings to the city.
Flagstaff and Sedona gained another benefit from their environmentally friendly lights. The International Dark-Sky Association has designated them International Dark-Sky Communities. Such towns are found in Texas, Colorado and Illinois, as well as in European countries.
Dark-sky tourism has become popular, as indicated by articles in Forbes magazine and Condé Nast Traveler. Santa Fe could well become a dark-sky destination for travelers, an idea that has caught the mayor’s attention.
But this will take installing the right kind of LED lights from the start, those that don’t scatter blue light, in fixtures that can be automatically dimmed after midnight in residential areas, promoting better sleep for residents and saving the city money on electricity bills.
To do this, the city’s leadership must listen to the experts. Hire as a consultant a professional, night-sky-sensitive lighting engineer. Listen to New Mexicans who are well-versed in lighting science. Santa Fe has made a good start on this. City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth made a motion in February to include dark-sky advocates in a citizen advisory group that will be formed to study the project. The decision to take public input delayed a final decision on what sorts of lights to install — a good move, since lights in the original proposal would not have reduced unnecessary light.
We have only one opportunity to make our nighttime city safe, environmentally friendly and attractive to astrotourism. City leaders: Buy the right kind of LED fixtures.
