Making sure taxpayer dollars are spent according to the law is an essential part of ensuring trust in government. That’s why the Legislative Finance Committee report on Local Economic Development Act agreements between the state of New Mexico and businesses is worth noting.

The report — presented to lawmakers Monday — found one-third of the 101 companies receiving taxpayer dollars over the last six fiscal years did not meet their job creation obligations. That, under law, triggers clawback provisions, meaning the company returns the tax dollars so taxpayers aren't out funds for jobs that didn't materialize.

Only that hasn’t always happened in the 33 cases where the businesses did not create as many jobs as promised, the LFC found. In a third of those cases, at least some of the money was returned. In about half, the Economic Development Department waived the clawback; either the company had made a significant economic impact or the department simply stopped seeking the money.

