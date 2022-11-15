Making sure taxpayer dollars are spent according to the law is an essential part of ensuring trust in government. That’s why the Legislative Finance Committee report on Local Economic Development Act agreements between the state of New Mexico and businesses is worth noting.
The report — presented to lawmakers Monday — found one-third of the 101 companies receiving taxpayer dollars over the last six fiscal years did not meet their job creation obligations. That, under law, triggers clawback provisions, meaning the company returns the tax dollars so taxpayers aren't out funds for jobs that didn't materialize.
Only that hasn’t always happened in the 33 cases where the businesses did not create as many jobs as promised, the LFC found. In a third of those cases, at least some of the money was returned. In about half, the Economic Development Department waived the clawback; either the company had made a significant economic impact or the department simply stopped seeking the money.
The report estimated about $4.1 million over six years was not pulled back and some 2,507 expected jobs didn’t occur. All of this is worth noting — and correcting.
The good news is that important corrections already are in place, including changes in how state dollars are released. What that means is companies don’t necessarily get funding until benchmarks are met — LEDA dollars aren’t spent upfront, in other words. That way, if an endeavor fails, the state is out less — or no — money.
Of the 33 projects that failed to provide the promised jobs, two-thirds were funded under Gov. Susana Martinez's administration. Eleven that fell short came during Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s first term. Of those, eight no longer have taxpayer dollars. In other words, the state took back the money.
The last three companies remain up and running in New Mexico. Two were affected by the pandemic but still operate. The third is open, and the state is working to get its money back. That’s how it should be. Perform or pay back.
However, rather than set in statute a rule about how money should be returned, leaving decisions at the department level is sensible. If a business promised, say, 10 jobs, but only created eight, staff in the Economic Development Department might decide that letting it operate without added pressure is best. The statute says the state "may but not shall" pursue clawbacks — some autonomy is desirable in running programs.
What’s important to keep in mind is this: New Mexico, through local governments, is using LEDA funding to attract businesses that make an impact, but also to support local operations — such as Santa Fe’s Parting Stone, a service that creates stones out of the ashes of loved ones through unique technology. That business is thriving locally and planning overseas expansion, success made possible with LEDA funding.
The bottom line? According to the Economic Development Department, the return on investment is 315 percent for active LEDA projects, with billions of dollars pumped into local economies. As designed, the act is improving New Mexico's economy. That doesn't mean it can't be improved — and the Legislature, the LFC and the Economic Development Department must never stop following the money. That's how taxpayers will regain their trust in how the government spends their money.