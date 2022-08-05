Kansas might be in the middle of the country, but its politics are decidedly right of center.

And yet, after Tuesday's primary results were in, citizens of that state offered a surprising look at what a post-Roe America — a land far removed from the halls of today's Supreme Court — really looks like.

In one of the nation's most conservative states, Kansas voted down a proposed amendment that would have removed protections for abortion rights. Not by a little, either.

