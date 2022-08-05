Kansas might be in the middle of the country, but its politics are decidedly right of center.
And yet, after Tuesday's primary results were in, citizens of that state offered a surprising look at what a post-Roe America — a land far removed from the halls of today's Supreme Court — really looks like.
In one of the nation's most conservative states, Kansas voted down a proposed amendment that would have removed protections for abortion rights. Not by a little, either.
Donald Trump won Kansas by 15 points in 2020, but pro-abortion rights voters easily defeated the amendment that would have made it possible for lawmakers to ban abortions in Kansas. The margin: 18 percent.
Not only did anti-abortion supporters lose decisively, the issue drew voters to the polls. Midterm primary elections generally do not attract a vigorous turnout. And in a state like Kansas, where most primary contests are on the GOP side, many Democrats don’t even vote until the general election.
Not this time.
Turnout for the Kansas primary is estimated by the New York Times at around 940,000 voters, a number close to the 1.05 million who showed up for the 2018 November midterms. It’s unheard of for a primary to match general election numbers. Still, that’s what happened in Kansas. The secretary of state’s pre-election turnout prediction of around 36 percent ballooned to near 50 percent.
For Democrats anxious to avoid a red wave election that eliminates a razor-thin congressional majority and keeps state governments in the hands of Republicans, the news from Kansas is that voters want to preserve reproductive rights, even in a conservative area. That is unwelcome news for those who were hoping to use President Joe Biden's low approval numbers and worries about the economy to ride a red wave to victory.
Voters gave Democrats a clear signal that securing abortion rights is a winning issue, one that separates them from Republicans and attracts independents and less-frequent voters. In states like New Mexico — where the incumbent Democratic governor favors reproductive choice and the GOP challenger backs certain abortion restrictions — the stakes are high.
In overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has outsourced abortion law to the states, and Republican-led state legislatures wasted little time in seeking to ban the procedure. There's even a likelihood that some states will seek to make criminals of women who travel across state lines to seek abortions.
This might prove popular with the GOP base, but many moderate Republicans and independent voters evidently are outraged at lawmakers reducing their choices. That anger is translating to enthusiasm to get to the polls, as we saw in Kansas. Abortion rights are backed widely by adults in both political parties, after all. The most recent CNN poll found that 63 percent of Americans disapprove of the court’s Roe reversal. Another poll, by the Kaiser Family Foundation, found 61 percent of respondents want their states to guarantee access to abortion, with only 25 percent favoring restrictions.
In Kansas, anti-abortion activists first wanted to pass a constitutional amendment specifically stating that their state constitution no longer protected the right to abortion. They had hoped a midterm primary would attract few voters and the amendment would pass easily. Afterward, state lawmakers could pass legislation outlawing abortion in most instances.
Not so fast, said voters.
It remains to be seen whether abortion rights will stay center stage as election season continues. Abortion on the Kansas ballot was presented as a constitutional amendment. In a general election, voters choose among candidates — abortion will be just one issue on voters’ minds, along with inflation, gas prices and any other topics that arise between then and now.
But in the Kansas primary, abortion was on the ballot. The right to choose won a clear victory.